Extra Effort: G-E-T student conquers tumor, succeeds in classroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I felt I had to be less concerned for my parents’ sake,” Scherr said. “I knew I was in good hands with Mayo.”

Since he wasn’t able to attend classes for seven weeks, G-E-T teachers worked with Kyle to keep him on track academically, sending school work to the Sherr home.

However, he had to do quite a bit of self-educating because teachers weren’t available to answer questions or guide him during the treatment period.

While he was able to concentrate on his studies, Kyle had to forego some athletics. He was told he could not play contact sports that year, a major disappointment.

However, he was able to compete in track in the sprint, long jump and triple jump events. He was able to return to the basketball court his sophomore year and continued to play in his junior and senior years.

G-E-T school counselor Abby Fernan remarked in nominating him for the Extra Effort award that Scherr has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is in the running for valedictorian of his class.