The turmoil that surrounded Regan Brawner’s freshman year would be enough to make anyone crumble.
After week upon week of absences, it seemed Brawner might not complete the year. But the tenacious teen wasn’t willing to give up, and this spring, the 17-year-old senior will become the first in her family to graduate high school traditionally.
The La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort winner for G-E-T High School in Galesville, Brawner has a fortitude that belies her age and carried her through traumatic situations, deep depression and destitution, for a time so poor her family lost their power, their water and ultimately their home.
Brawner, who has 10 half-siblings, was raised, along with brother Gideon, 9, who has autism, by her mother Abby in the Trempealeau area. Her father, who suffers from seizures and is unable to work, lives in Winona and saw Brawner infrequently. Life growing up was rough, Brawner says, the utilities turned off more often than not and her stepfather, from whom Abby later divorced, struggling with drug addiction.
By sixth grade, Brawner, constantly anxious and suffering from depression, was cutting her arms to relieve stress. Open about her bisexuality, Brawner also faced bullying from classmates. Her self-harm behaviors continued into high school, where circumstances only worsened when Abby was hospitalized for ovarian cysts and, unable to work and pay the mortgage, evicted.
Without stable housing, the family shuffled between homelessness, staying in a hotel or with friends. Brawner, who would arrive at school early to shower before other students arrived, began missing days and at one point disappeared altogether when Abby, being stalked by her ex-husband, pulled Brawner and Gideon from school and fled.
For much of her freshman year, Brawner was absent and soon failing all of her classes. But Karen Mills, academic support and alternative education teacher for G-E-T High School, and Britta Rotering, who teaches family and consumer sciences at G-E-T and also taught Brawner in middle school, refused to let the rudderless teen fall through the cracks.
“I wondered, ‘Where is she, how is she, does she still go to school here?’” Rotering recalled. “We just wanted to get her back.”
“I was dead set against her going to an alternative school,” Mills says. “I knew if we held on a little longer she would bloom. We had to try.”
Mills helped arrange for Brawner to do some coursework online — at one point she had 40 assignments due — and transition the frazzled teen back into a normal schedule. After she, Abby and Gideon moved in with her maternal grandparents in Melrose, 20 miles away, Brawner had stable housing but not transportation, without a driver’s license and dependent on the bus or a ride from her grandfather in the family’s sole vehicle.
Despite being impossibly behind and a chaotic commute, Brawner didn’t consider dropping out, she says, determined to earn her diploma, something neither of her parents had achieved, while two of her older sisters obtained GEDs. Brawner stayed long hours after school to catch up on assignments.
“She was crying, I was crying, but we got ‘em done,” Mills said. “Even when she cried, she didn’t quit. Some kids do, but she didn’t give up. She started to get her feet underneath her.”
Rotering gave Brawner rides home, lending an ear and her support, and says taking a job at McDonald’s seemed to help Brawner connect with her peers. Working after school until 11 p.m., Brawner used her earnings to pay for her own food and clothing and squeezed in extracurriculars, including serving as an officer for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America club and singing with the Out of the Blue a capella group.
“I’ve been singing since I was born, pretty much,” Brawner says. “I’m at peace when I’m singing.”
“Her voice — oh, my, this huge voice comes out of this little girl,” Mills gushed.
At school, Brawner says she struggles in math but enjoys English and child development classes. With Abby often working, Brawner has taken on a mothering role to Gideon, whose autism brings physical, verbal and comprehension challenges, waking him for school in the morning, dressing him, feeding him and checking his homework. The family struggles financially, and Brawner shares a room with Gideon. She spends much of her time at friends’ houses, considering them, along with her grandmother and teachers, her greatest support, and has taken on a mentoring role to an at-risk middle school student.
“She started to realize she can’t control her home life, but she can control her life,” Rotering says. “Regan could have all the reasons in the book not to help others, but she does.”
“She’s strong, stubborn, she’s got a kind heart — considering how she grew up, it’s remarkable,” Mills said.
True to her compassionate nature, Brawner, who was accepted to Western Technical College, plans to live with her half sister, who just had a baby, to help her care for her newborn nephew while earning her associate of science-liberal arts degree. Brawner hopes to later transfer to a four-year university and, inspired by Mills, become a teacher for at-risk students.
“She’s like the only reason I’m going to graduate,” Brawner said. “I’ll be forever grateful to her. She was there when I needed her most.”
Mills and Rotering are fiercely protective of the resilient Brawner, and hope college will be her opportunity to shed some of the responsibilities she has shouldered for years and truly flourish as a person.
“Something inside her is special,” Mills says. “She stands out in any crowd — she’s remarkable.”
