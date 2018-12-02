Quin DuCharme was too young to remember the most turbulent time of his life.
But that kind of upheaval, seven or eight foster homes in as many months, leaves scars. It set DuCharme down a path where nothing was easy, where he had to contend with obstacle after obstacle of his and others’ making.
“I used to have these outbreaks,” said DuCharme, a senior at Holmen High School and the school’s 2018-19 Extra Effort winner. “But there comes a time where you have to grow up, stop being a wuss and go to class.”
For some students, that’s easy to say but hard to do.
DuCharme has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, reactive attachment disorder and oppositional defiant disorder — which coalesce in a way that can make him impulsive, distant and uncooperative.
There’s also been instability at home.
After being wrenched from his biological mother at 2 years old, after passing through the procession of foster homes, DuCharme found an arrangement he thought would be permanent.
A local couple, two women, signed the adoption papers. They built a new house in Holmen, a place in the country, and began making a life with their young son.
DuCharme loved the house, loved the rambling acres, the horses, the four-wheelers.
He took a keen interest in sports, taking after one of his new mothers, and built an expansive collection of sneakers, the kind named after famous basketball players.
“That was definitely my favorite place to live,” DuCharme said.
But it wouldn’t last.
Conflict boiled over and became frequent. The only home he had known was not safe, not anymore.
“We got into a lot of arguments about stupid little things,” he said. “Mom would try to restrain me, to the point where I had to protect myself. People got hurt. Cops were called.”
Consciously or subconsciously, DuCharme carried his problems to school.
He did anything he could to be pulled from class, talking back and acting out.
He did a poor job on his homework, or did not do it at all.
And whenever he passed the main office, he was sure to pull his hood over his head, so that administrators knew his contempt for the rules.
The idea of giving up, dropping out, “was almost a daily conversation with him,” said Kelli Korneta, DuCharme’s school counselor. “But there were a lot of teachers in his corner, refusing to let him fail.”
“I remember chasing him down the hallway, saying: ‘Come back here, please,’ ” said Donah Callaway, an alternative-education teacher. “Then, all of a sudden, he would turn around and decide to go back to class, just like that.”
DuCharme’s friends and teachers did not know how tough he had it away from school.
After he was removed from his adoptive parents, he spent time at Gundersen Health System and the La Crosse County Juvenile Detention Center — the latter not because he had committed a crime, but because there was nowhere else for him. He needed another foster family.
Then, about two years ago, Karen Olson entered his life.
After her husband died, Olson lived in a big, empty house in Onalaska. She had always wanted to take in foster children, so she decided to make the leap.
A month later, she took in her first foster child. Not long after that, she took in DuCharme.
It wasn’t immediate, but things began to turn around for DuCharme, both in and out of school.
His grades improved, and his trips to the office grew fewer and further between.
He took a job at Carlos O’Kelly’s, so he could work off fines that blocked him from school sports.
And he settled into a predictable, comfortable routine: waking up at 5 a.m. to lift weights, going to school, playing Fortnite until Olson decides he has had enough.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” DuCharme said. “Pretty much all ups, except for chore time.”
Teachers and counselors marvel at his transformation during the past two years.
According to DuCharme, everything clicked when he realized he disliked sitting in the office even more than he disliked sitting in class.
Now, he loves learning about history, especially presidents. He says he has four or five favorite teachers.
“He’s gotten so much better at managing frustration and has made some really good choices as far as hanging out with positive people,” Korneta said. “I haven’t seen Principal (Wayne) Sackett moved to tears, except when we think about where he’s been and how proud we are.”
Added Olson: “I used to spend so much time up at school, having to pick him up or have meetings with teachers. But not anymore.”
Graduation is looming, about six months away.
DuCharme plans to join the National Guard and attend Western Technical College, so he can do something with his hands.
He likes that, keeping his hands busy.
During an hour-long interview in the same office he spent frustrated afternoons, DuCharme is patient and cheerful in recounting his past, in contemplating his future. Occasionally, he bounces a little red ball on the table in front of him — the only hint that he’s restless.
He says he’s in a good place, emotionally. Asked what he would change in his life, DuCharme skips over the foster homes, the abuse, the time in juvy. All of that matters less, he said, now that he’s gotten out of his own way.
“Not getting in trouble so much,” he said. “That probably would have helped me.”
