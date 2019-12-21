Extra Effort: Holmen winner fought through transplant, pain

Jacob was in and out of the hospital receiving 12-hour infusions for six months to fend off the virus, but his kidney function kept declining. When things seemed at their worst, Jacob was able to fight it off and pull through.

The celebrations didn’t last long, though, after Jacob contracted ehrlichia, which is a tick-borne disease.

The disease is so rare that he was the first case that the UW Children’s Hospital had ever seen. During this time, Jacob was in a special hospital room that circulated clean air, and all visitors were required to wear a mask.

Ehrlichia wasn’t the end of the medical challenges. Jacob came down with influenza and went into shock, which resulted in a helicopter flight to the UW Children’s Hospital — a flight during which Sara was told that her son may not make it.

Despite being in and out of the hospital and fighting off multiple serious health challenges, Jacob was able to battle against everything that was thrown his way.

“I just pushed through it,” he said. “No matter what boundary gets in your way, you just have to push through it no matter what.”