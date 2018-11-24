In 2015, Natalie Conley lost her mother Valerie and six siblings at the hands of her father. Fifteen years earlier, she was almost his first victim.
Conley was just an infant when David Conley wrapped an electrical cord around her throat and tightened it. The attempted murder resulted in David being sent to prison and Conley sent to La Crescent to live with her maternal grandmother, Barbara. It would be eight years before Conley, now 18, would reunite, briefly, with her parents, and another seven before she spoke to her mother for the last time, Valerie calling from across the country in Texas in a plea for help.
The level of tragedy and heartbreak the La Crescent High School senior has experienced in her life would lead most to their breaking point. Conway struggled, no doubt, but she persevered, displaying the courage and drive that led seven teachers and staff members to nominate her for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.
"Natalie has impressed us with her positivity and commitment to school under unimaginable personal circumstances," said interim La Crescent High School counselor Catherine Tyink.
Conley was raised by her grandmother, who became her legal guardian when she was a toddler. She communicated intermittently with her mother, residing in Houston, Texas, but struggled with issues of resentment and abandonment as Valerie went on to have six more children, five with another partner, Dwayne, who all lived with her.
Conley's parents had an on-and-off relationship, riddled with incidents of domestic violence, but when Conley was eight David and Valerie moved back to the La Crosse area for about two years, and she spent days bonding with her family. When they left town without warning, Conley felt betrayed but continued to remain in touch.
On Aug. 8, 2015, Conley had been on the phone with Valerie and her siblings throughout the day.
Conley is unable to detail the conversations because she is required to testify at David's trial in early 2019. But news reports indicate Valerie sent Barbara messages stating she was in danger and needed help. Barbara called 911, and police made three welfare checks but didn't enter the premises. During the next seven hours, David is accused of killing Dwayne and his five children, along with his biological son, before turning the gun on Valerie. He met police with gunfire, and is pleading insanity in the killings.
"I was angry, really angry. We knew it was a problem all day long and nobody really went in the house and did anything," Conley recalled.
In the months after, Conley read letters Valerie had sent Barbara throughout the years. Her mother described in heartbreaking detail the nights she spent sleeping in the park to escape being raped or beaten by a partner, and Conley began to truly understand her mother's sacrifice.
"She went through a lot of deep grieving, shock, anger," Tyink said. "But the thing that Natalie has held on to, a testament to her resiliency, is she says now, 'I can finally understand how domestic violence can affect a family,' and knowing her mom was really trying to save her because she knew Natalie would be killed if she stayed there."
In the aftermath, Conley leaned on her boyfriend and was embraced by members of Bikers Against Child Abuse, who engaged her in activities and told her to call day or night. Though Conley is suffering from PTSD, anxiety and depression, she stays strong for Barbara.
"Natalie is the person who cheers her up and gives her reason to live," Tyink said. "She's kind of like her bright star in her life."
Conley helps support Barbara, who is on disability and struggling with mental health issues, financially as well. The two live in poverty, and Conley is working 25 hours a week as a manager at McDonalds, a job she will soon leave to take a position at ABLE, a residential center for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Taking on a helping role is innate to Conley, who also volunteers with youth at Bluff Country Family Resource Center, an organization near to her heart, having received services there herself as a child. Known for her kindness and compassion, Conley is also a staunch advocate for her fellow minority students, alerting staff when she overhears a racist comment and encouraging classmates to open their hearts and minds.
"I feel school should be a safe place and not stress you out to be here because of the things you're afraid you'll hear," Conley said.
Conley, who was recognized as student of the month in October, has struggled with her grades but works hard, is active in theater and has taken on the role of choir manager this year. Conley calls music her "happy place," and draws strength from a favorite ballad, Earth Song.
"It was just the most gorgeous song I ever heard and and I had such a connection with it," Conley said. "There's a part in it that says, 'music is my refuge.' It doesn't matter what's going on in your life, music will always be there for you and always be your escape. On stage all my worries just melt off and I'm a different person."
Vocal music teacher Heidi Swerman, one of the teachers to nominate Conley, describes her as fun, caring, personable and determined.
"She had to mature at a very early and fast age," Swerman said. "Even though she's my student, we're friends. She looks out for other people. She looks out for me."
Conley, who will attend Western Technical College in the fall, will be the first in her family to graduate high school, and the first to attend higher education. There were times she wasn't sure she'd make it but powered through by setting goals, determined to receive a degree in social work and help families like hers.
"I think she'll be especially awesome at that because of what she's been through," Swerman said. "She can relate to so many different struggles and to be able to draw on that. Sometimes I think we're put in positions so we can help other people...I think that's (Natalie's) 'why,' why you went through everything you went through and what you're going through. That's going to help so many people."
The sadness of Conley's loss still looms, but she holds the summer of 2013, spent with her mother and siblings in Texas, close to her heart.
"We played Uno every night, just sitting around this big table," Conley recalls with a faint smile. "It was the best, just full of love and laughter and jokes. It's my favorite memory."
