Extra Effort: La Crosse Aquinas' Shaylin Ancius overcomes challenges with positivity -- and a little help from her friends

School has never been easy for Shaylin Ancius.
Numbers on a whiteboard, words on a page — things that other students effortlessly understand — have always come slowly to her, inch by painstaking inch.
But that has not discouraged the Aquinas High School senior. It has only pushed her. Pushed her to outwork her classmates, to outperform the expectations, to continually outdo herself.
“I don’t think of it as a disorder. I think of it as a challenge,” said Shaylin, Aquinas’ La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner for 2019-20. “Other kids are able to get the work in front of them and go right after it. I have to read it over, ask questions and take more time to get to the same level. But I do get there.”
As a child, Shaylin was diagnosed with a specific learning disability, a general term for disorders that hinder reading comprehension and fluency and make certain tasks, such as mathematical calculations, uncommonly difficult.
Faced with challenges at school, some students act out. Some shrug and give up. Some get so discouraged that they begin to resent learning entirely. But not Shaylin Ancius.
Even when she was little, Shaylin was never too proud to accept help from her teachers, never afraid to treat her homework as exactly that: home work.
“At first, I always had people and specialists who were there to help me, and I just went along with it,” Shaylin said. “Now, I’m the one who reaches out to get help, because I want to improve myself. And it’s gotten easier. Now that I know how I learn, it’s easier for me to advocate for myself and find the resources I need.”
Kelsey Monroe, a special education teacher for the School District of La Crosse, said she has seen remarkable growth in Shaylin during the three years they’ve worked together.
“The amazing thing about Shaylin is she wants to learn even though she has challenges,” Monroe said. “She’s a stellar role model for others and sets a model for how to advocate for yourself and be your own learner. And she does it all with a smiling demeanor.”
Through setbacks and many hours of hard work, Shaylin has maintained a childlike enthusiasm for school.
She is just as giddy discussing homework, it appears, as she is discussing dogs, her favorite animal.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s just who I am. It just comes out,” Shaylin said. “And if I’m not feeling up to my game for some reason, I just look at the kids around me and remind myself that I’ve got this. If they can do it, I can do it, too.”
Shaylin’s enthusiasm about seemingly everything under the sun is making it difficult for her to pick and commit to a career path.
One day, she wants to be a photographer for National Geographic.
The next, she wants to ditch the camera and just work in a national park.
The next, she wants to follow her mother’s footsteps and work in a dental office, possibly as a hygienist.
Shaylin does know that she would like to attend Western Technical College, at least for her first two years. After that, she might transfer to a nearby university, to complete her bachelor’s degree.
“My mom is nervous for me, and my dad is pushing me forward like, ‘Go! Go! Go!’ ” she said. “I definitely have good support at home.”
As it is for many students, college is a source of both great excitement and great anxiety for Shaylin.
It means saying goodbye to her teachers, to her friends and, if she decides to get a place of her own, to her family. A chapter of her life is about to end, bringing the kind of finality, the kind of goodbye that she has always hated.
Lately, Shaylin and her friends have spent a lot of time talking about the future — what they want to be, where they want to go, how they plan to get there.
And so Shaylin can’t help but feel excited. Excited for a new school filled with new people and new experiences. Excited for a completely new start.
And if she somehow struggles or gets lost on her way, there is one thing Shaylin will not do. She will not be afraid to ask for help.
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.