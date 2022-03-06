Extra Effort: La Crosse Central senior stays positive through challenges

As an elementary student, Karina Bronson didn’t have a long attention span.

“I was easily distracted,” Bronson recalled. “I would sit there for a while and not ask for help when I knew I needed it. I would just sit and just stare into space.”

Bronson is much more focused these days. She’s an active, outgoing La Crosse Central High School senior who overcame a learning disability and the loss of her mother. Her resiliency and positive outlook on life have earned her a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Before Bronson was even in kindergarten, she was identified as having a learning disability. She said it never felt like a stigma because she was identified at such a young age.

“I was just told I had a learning disability — I wasn’t told exactly what it is,” Bronson said. “I remember having an IEP all through elementary school, and I just thought it was a normal thing, so I just sent with it.”

Despite her struggles in the classroom, she maintained a sense of optimism and compassion. When she was in sixth grade, she recalled seeing a fellow student who had recently lost both his parents. The student appeared sad and detached from his surroundings.

“He was staring at the window, and I just went up and gave him a hug. I didn’t say anything,” she said.

One of her teachers described the scene in a letter. The teacher had never seen something like that before.

“It was just a small thing, but it made us both feel really happy,” Bronson said. “I didn’t think it would mean so much to him.”

Within a year, Bronson would also experience the loss of a parent. When she was in seventh grade, her mother died from breast cancer. Bronson recalled her mother as “very outgoing and liked to do stuff with the family.”

“It was definitely a hard time for my family,” she said.

Fortunately, Bronson’s maternal grandparents still live in the area, and their relationship has become even closer since her mother’s death.

“I see them every day,” she said. “My grandmother picks up my brother and me from school every day, which is really nice. I spend time with my grandma a lot — I go to coffee after church with her and her friends. It’s really nice. I like it.”

Her father, Mark Bronson, has also been a pillar of support.

“He just kept me going and gave me someone to talk to,” she said.

As a high school student, Bronson has come to terms with her strengths and weaknesses in the classroom. She said reading and writing are easier for her than math and science. She joined the school’s yearbook committee last year and maintains a personal journal that she updates daily.

The journal is an important part of her life. She has over 50 notebooks of journal entries written since 2019 and thinks about publishing some of them one day.

“I was hoping for it to just be a personal thing, but my friend read one of them and said, ‘Hey, this is really good,’” Bronson said. “It ties in with the minor I want to get into, which is journalism.”

She writes from the perspective that “no idea is stupid. Just put it on paper, and someone out there is going to enjoy it.”

Bronson plans to attend Winona State University, major in psychology and become a school counselor. She likes the idea of working with students.

“I just enjoy helping people, and I want to be someone who people know they can trust to talk to,” she said.

Central High School counselor Ryan Schaller said Bronson has been very meticulous about planning her post-high school education and asking about what courses she needs to increase her odds of being accepted into college. She also insisted on taking Zoom classes while away on a family vacation approved by the school.

“From the beginning, she had her sights set on Winona State,” Schaller said. “She is somebody who is very driven to achieve her goals, and she has found a voice advocating for herself and the things she needs. She’s has been an amazing champion for her own quest.”

Schaller believes Bronson will succeed in any career that’s people-oriented.

“She’s so kind and considerate,” Schaller said. “Even when she seems frustrated with the moment, she never loses that kindness and positivity.”

Bronson maintains a busy schedule that includes volunteering for her church’s Sunday school and annual Christmas pageant. She said there’s not much time to stare into space.

“I have a fire that I build my dream on,” she said. “It’s my goal, and I have to work for it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.