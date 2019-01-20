Extra Effort: La Farge High School senior juggles studies, sports

If La Farge High School offers it, Lara Boudinot has taken it.
The senior even has trouble remembering all of the clubs and extracurricular activities she’s involved in.
The winner of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award Winner for La Farge High School is involved in the Spanish Club, student council, National Honor Society, drama, forensics, dance, art club and once her list got to 10, her memory escaped her and left her wondering of others that she’s done.
But that list is still continuous and with being a three-sport athlete, volleyball, softball and basketball get added to it. The balancing act that goes on with being involved in everything can seem nearly impossible, but Boudinot has an unexpected friend that helps along the way.
“Lists are my best friend. I make a list for just about everything that I need to get done,” she said.
While Boudinot’s schedule is packed with extra curriculars, her academics also remain a top priority. The senior is poised as the salutatorian of her class, and even skipped the seventh grade because school had been becoming less and less challenging.
Although small schools — La Farge High School has 65 students — frequently see students participating in a handful of extracurricular activities, Boudinot’s social studies teacher and senior class adviser Amy Lund says Lara is not like other students.
“What makes Lara stand out above other students is how much joy she gets out of being so involved,” said Lund, who is also the drama and forensics coach. “She really loves to take on new challenges, and she wants to be the person that people know they can depend on … she doesn’t look to be the star, she just wants to set a good example.”
Boudinot’s love for a challenge will continue after high school as she starts a new journey at the University of Minnesota in pursuit of a degree in biology. The busy senior isn’t sure what she wants to do exactly, but she’s leaning toward a career in health care.
In order to prepare herself for years of college-level science classes, Boudinot has been taking challenging courses. Along with the addition of being involved in nearly every club that her school has to offer, Boudinot pushes herself even further with classes such as AP Physics.
Relieving the stress that comes with challenging academics is easy for the senior, however, especially with being involved in three sports. Boudinot says sports provide her biggest release from academic stress.
While Boudinot is currently busy running on the basketball court, during the fall she fills in the role of setter on the volleyball team. On the first day of practice during Boudinot’s freshman year, volleyball coach Allison Benson knew that despite being a year younger than her classmates, she was different from most students.
“Since day one as a freshman she stood out,” Benson said. “Lara is a strong-willed person and a great team captain … she’s passionate about what she does.”
Boudinot’s passion for all of her clubs, sports and other extracurricular activities can sometimes create stress in her busy schedule but she manages to chug through the challenges, and has some advice for those who also share a non-stop, ever growing schedule.
“You need to prioritize about what needs to get done first, and definitely don’t stress about it too much and don’t think about it too much, because then the stress gets worse,” she said. “It’s also important to make sure there’s time for fun, and if you don’t get everything done, that’s not always a bad thing.”
