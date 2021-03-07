Extra Effort: La Farge senior uses art, optimism to get through loss and illness

Brown specifically likes working with clay and ceramics, as well as needlework, a pastime she said she gets from her mom who liked to create latch-hook artwork, crocheted blankets and more.

And this year she’s been doing an independent sewing class that has turned into much more.

One day during the class, La Farge’s family and consumer science teacher, Kristine Da Prato said, Brown brought in a loom set and taught herself to use it, deciding eventually to start making hats for people in the community — Christmas presents for teachers and donations to the local church.

It’s this ability to be self-motivated that Da Prato said makes her most proud of Brown.

“This independent study is really just her. She came to me and asked if she could do it. I said sure, I’ve never done this before and we’ll figure it out,” Da Prato said. “And she is going above and beyond my expectations.”

“She loves it because she gets to choose colors and combine yarns and she really likes that part of it. The color and the texture,” Da Prato said. “In the matter of like three months she has made 53 hats.”

But initiative is only just one thing that artwork has brought out in Brown.