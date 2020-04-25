Extra Effort: La Farge senior uses rocky childhood to motivate her to succeed

At the same time, Teague was figuring out how to change her mentality to be successful as well.

She said she dealt with bouts of bad anxiety her sophomore year, and had to unlearn a lot of bad thoughts she had learned as a child.

"I've always been the baby of the family," Teague said. That changed when moving in with the Schlichts, who already had two younger kids and another on the way.

"It changed a lot, because I have to watch a lot of what I say around them a lot more. Especially about myself," she said, saying she'd catch herself talking about her looks in negative ways.

"Just bad thoughts people have about themselves in general. But when you have two younger kids looking up to you, you want to set a better example for them, so that they're not thinking the same things about themselves," Teague said.

And the mental maturity she's learned hasn't stopped with herself. She's grown to forgive others, and take a negative time in her life and see something good, especially with her parents.

"Throughout middle school, I was just kind of like, my mom, she left us, she doesn't care about us," Teague said. "But when you're 9, you don't see everything that happens in a divorce.