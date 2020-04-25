Extra Effort: La Farge senior uses rocky childhood to motivate her to succeed

Life hasn't always been easy for Makenzie Teague.
The La Farge High School senior has had to endure a lot in her 18 years already, going through a difficult divorce with her parents, moving across states several times and managing being on her own a lot.
But Teague, the youngest child in her family, is now taking those bad times and using them to shape a better future for herself.
One of the hardest experiences of Teague's life was her parents' divorce, which happened when she was only 9. They were living in Alabama at the time, and her relationship with her mother became strained.
"We went to my mom's house every other weekend, but then my dad kind of stopped that and we saw her maybe five times between then and my sophomore year," she said.
A few years after the divorce, her dad abruptly moved her and her sister from Alabama to Wisconsin.
"It was awful. I mean, fifth grade's kind of a rough time," Teague said. "There were maybe 15 kids in my grade at that time, and everybody had been going to school with each other since preschool."
"And then I'm the girl with a funny accent coming from down south and I don't know anybody," she said.
Just a few months into that school year, though, the girls and their dad moved back to Alabama, uprooting again.
"Our dad literally told us, 'Hey, by the way, tomorrow we're moving to Wisconsin. Pack up what you can fit in the car. And so that was kind of rough," Teague said.
"And then it was kind of the same thing moving back to Alabama, like hey, we're moving back on Friday," she continued.
Eventually, the family made the more permanent move back to La Farge, Wisconsin, just before Teague was about to start seventh grade.
Through all the back and forth, Teague and her older sister Makayla were often left on their own, their dad still keeping contracting work down in Alabama.
"When I was a freshman, he was down there the entire year just about. He was back maybe a combined month and a half," Teague said, adding that her dad would still send them money.
"So my sister and I lived pretty much by ourselves during that time. We had people come in and check on us, but we were pretty much just by ourselves then," she said.
Teague said she grew really close with her sister Makayla during this time. But when Teague was 15, Makayla graduated and moved to Stevens Point for college.
"We were really close, but we fought a lot, because what sister duo doesn't?" she said. "But we also grew really close in ways. I was one of the first people that she came out to."
"But then she moved away," Teague said.
For Teague, this time felt pivotal to her. She looked back at all she had been through, and what she wanted to accomplish, and decided it was sink or swim.
"It was really kind of like, what's going to happen to her when Mikayla goes to college? And where's she going to live?" said Amy Lund, the history teacher at La Farge.
"When Mikayla went to college, she was kind of like, OK you've got to figure this out. And she really did," Lund said.
Teague moved in with her aunt and uncle, Ashley and Adam Schlicht, and started crafting her future.
It was about this time that she realized she wanted to become a sonographer — or an ultrasound technician, after going to an appointment with her older sister, Becky, who was pregnant.
"When I was a freshman, I was like, I should figure out what I want to do with my life," Teague said. "I went with her and thought that was the coolest thing ever."
And she took that goal and ran with it. Early on she sought out right program and started researching sonography.
Before even starting the program or graduating high school, she could already tell you the ins and outs of the practice, how sonography could be used to diagnose blood clots and look inside the muscle.
"She digs into things deeper than a lot of kids do," said Nikki Paulson, the Spanish teacher at La Farge.
By the time she started her senior year, Teague was already accepted to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, only one of two schools in the state that offer the sonography program.
"She's in, she's got a roommate, she's got an apartment, she's filling out scholarships," Lund said. "She's done everything."
"She's kind of just had to figure things out on her own and didn't have that guidance. She's just learned how to run after it and figure it out and be her own advocate," Paulson said.
Teague has also already taken 13 credits of college courses online and has gotten her CNA certificate. She's been a CNA at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby for about a year and a half.
"She's caring and she's good at it," said Alison Benson, who teaches art at La Farge and coaches Teague in volleyball. She said Teague is always willing to try new things.
On top of preparing for college and working as a CNA on the weekends, Teague is also in Spanish club, band, student council, forensics, drama, NHS, art club, plays volleyball and softball, and is an honor student.
"I've spent a lot of time working to make sure that I'm setting myself up good," Teague said.
At the same time, Teague was figuring out how to change her mentality to be successful as well.
She said she dealt with bouts of bad anxiety her sophomore year, and had to unlearn a lot of bad thoughts she had learned as a child.
"I've always been the baby of the family," Teague said. That changed when moving in with the Schlichts, who already had two younger kids and another on the way.
"It changed a lot, because I have to watch a lot of what I say around them a lot more. Especially about myself," she said, saying she'd catch herself talking about her looks in negative ways.
"Just bad thoughts people have about themselves in general. But when you have two younger kids looking up to you, you want to set a better example for them, so that they're not thinking the same things about themselves," Teague said.
And the mental maturity she's learned hasn't stopped with herself. She's grown to forgive others, and take a negative time in her life and see something good, especially with her parents.
"Throughout middle school, I was just kind of like, my mom, she left us, she doesn't care about us," Teague said. "But when you're 9, you don't see everything that happens in a divorce.
"We were living with our dad, but he was also going through a really traumatic time," she said.
She said that despite the broken home and tumultuous relationships with her parents, it gave her an opportunity.
"I was forced to grow up fast," Teague said. "My sister and I had to step up and kind of take care of things and take care of the house ... so I built a lot of life skills that way."
Her experiences have also taught her to be more accepting of everyone around her.
"She's got quite a good friend group going on," Paulson said.
Paulson also advises Teague in Spanish club, which coordinated hosting foreign exchange students at the school. And Teague has gravitated toward welcoming them.
"She knows that they're maybe in a situation similar to what she's been in, feeling alone, you know, not really having anybody around to guide them, and she's stepped in and taken them under her wing," Paulson said.
After graduation, Teague has plans to take on the world, her teachers said. And she's totally ready, they added.
She'll attend CVTC in the fall, already nearly a semester ahead in her courses. She hopes to graduate in three years.
And she's patched up her relationship with her parents, visiting her mom in Alabama every summer. She and Mikayla make the road trip together.
"I wanted to do better for myself than what has happened with my family in the past," she said, noting that a lot of her family has struggled in the past with things like addiction and just getting ahead.
"So I kind of figured if I find something I want to do, and I stick with it, and I go to college and run the ropes and whatnot, I'll get there. I'll have a better life for myself," she said.
And it's clear to Teague that what she's accomplished is no small feat. She knows that her hard work is the difference between the cards she was dealt and the cards that she laid.
"Not using my struggles as an excuse is an accomplishment, because I see a lot of people who do that. Who are like, well I had kind of a crap start to life, so that's just how it's always going to have to be," she said.
"But instead, I was like, you know what, I'm going to make it better for myself. I think that's a big thing."
When she looks back at her 9-year-old self, Teague said she wishes she could tell her, "Things aren't always as they seem."
"She's kind of just had to figure things out on her own and didn't have that guidance. She's just learned how to run after it and figure it out and be her own advocate." Nikki Paulson, Spanish teacher
