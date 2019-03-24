Extra Effort: Life-changing disorder slowed La Crosse Logan senior but could not stop her

Cheyanne Mattie is hard at work, bent over a map of the southern California coast, a place she has never visited, that she can only imagine.
Her pen glides over seaside highways and fog-veiled mountains, covering the landscape with her black-and-white likeness — hair tumbling, mouth closed but smiling, eyes trained on something in the distance.
“Art is my escape, my zen moment,” Cheyanne said. “But it’s something where … I know I will pay for it later.”
Pay for it, because any sort of intense or prolonged activity — from shooting hoops to writing an essay — brings her pain.
Cheyanne, Logan High School’s 2018-19 Extra Effort winner, was diagnosed two years ago with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders affecting a person’s skin, joints and blood vessels.
Most people with Ehlers-Danlos have stretchy, velvety skin. Their joints can be overly flexible, causing discomfort and making them vulnerable to dislocations. More often than not, they report chronic pain.
Cheyanne, otherwise fit and healthy, has arthritis at 17.
She was forced to give up sports, after failed experiments with braces and athletic tape, because doctors said they threatened her long-term health.
Barring a cure, she’ll hurt for the rest of her life.
“There’s been very little research on Ehlers-Danlos, and for a long time, doctors would just say I was different,” Cheyanne said. “I was in this vortex of not getting the information I wanted, not getting the help I needed.”
Cheyanne learned not just to live with pain, occasionally bumping into it, as if it were a wall — but to blast clean through it.
She has a 3.9 GPA, putting her in the top 12 percent of her class, and scored a 24 on the ACT.
She has remained engaged in school activities, devoting the energy she used to spend on sports to orchestra and art.
And she has her sights set on the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on a career in biomedical engineering, on helping people with conditions similar to her own.
“Cheyanne has a lot of pride and always wants to push her limits,” said Julie Slaats, a school counselor. “She’s one of those people who never really lets you know how difficult something is for her, because she’s so driven. The only thing she has ever given up on, sports, was something she was forced to give up.”
Jessa Ellenbecker, who coached Cheyanne in volleyball and softball and now manages her case at school, called her a model student-athlete. Coachable. Selfless. Hard-working.
But as seasons unfolded, something strange would happen. The team as a whole would jell, looking that much sharper. Cheyanne, on the other hand, would slide. Her body and confidence would erode.
It was hard to figure, Ellenbecker said, because Cheyanne did not complain. It wasn’t until her diagnosis that she opened up about how she was feeling.
“There were days when she could attack the ball or take a really hard swing and feel great, and there were other days when you could tell that something was bothering her,” Ellenbecker said. “She never had a negative attitude and never let it show. She’s constantly searching for ways to adapt and overcome her diagnosis.”
Adaptation, perseverance, pain management — this is all she has known.
Some of Cheyanne’s earliest memories involve what she and her family described as growing pains, persistent aching in her knees and hips.
As she grew, her pain worsened. Only her dad, a now retired La Crosse city bus driver, seemed to understand what she was going through.
Then, in late 2017, the family received a diagnosis — not just for Cheyanne, but also for her dad.
Doctors said they both carried the markings of Ehlers-Danlos, which is passed down through genes, and the family began to suspect that Cheyanne’s sister has it, too.
But Ehlers-Danlos is far rarer than the Matties make it seem. Cheyanne, despite years of medical appointments and independent research, has met only one nonrelative who is confirmed to have it.
What scares her most, she said, is what doctors have yet to find out.
They do not know how Ehlers-Danlos affects the heart.
They do not know how the accompanying pain correlates with aging.
And they do not know how long someone with Ehlers-Danlos can expect to live.
“The future,” Cheyanne said, “is something I can’t plan for.”
Grappling with her health for so long has taught Cheyanne to let go of that anxiety, to focus on the many things she can control.
That starts with going to college, a goal she set after watching her parents struggle to scratch out a living.
“Neither of my parents finished school,” she said. “I decided I was going to set myself up to go to college, no matter what it took.”
She also controls, as best she can, the amount of strain she puts on her body.
During the past few years, Cheyanne has learned what her body can and can’t handle, and she has become an outspoken advocate for herself, for her health.
If she needs it, she is not afraid to ask her teacher for an extension on an assignment.
And if she wants to, like with her self-portrait, she is not afraid to stretch her boundaries, to keep on drawing.
“I might feel pain,” she said. “But I can push through it.”
