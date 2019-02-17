Extra Effort: Onalaska High School senior perseveres through severe anxiety, learning disabilities

Nicole Brieske had grown accustomed to her mother Amy crying at individualized education program meetings.
Diagnosed with a learning disability in grade school, for years Brieske struggled to keep up with her classmates, her mother’s tears not ones of disappointment but empathy for her daughter — Brieske’s pain of not fitting in, of feeling left behind — was her pain.
Every class, every assignment, every day was a source of anxiety, fear and depression for Brieske, who entered Onalaska High School freshman year feeling so scared and overwhelmed she couldn’t focus on even the simplest tasks.
Brieske, now 18, still fights a daily battle with mental health issues, reading comprehension and worry, but rather than crumbling, Brieske powers through. At a recent IEP, the Onalaska High School senior once again witnessed her mother with tears streaming down her cheeks. But this time, they were of joy — Brieske had found her stride, not just as a student, but as a person.
Just as proud are her school counselor, Beth Gamoke, and case manager, special education teacher Mesa Heit, who each nominated Brieske for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award for Onalaska High School.
“She’s like a totally different person since starting high school,” Gamoke said. “She had some real long, rough days the first two years, and to see her now is outstanding and amazing.”
Brieske faced obstacles early in life, feeling isolated from her grade school peers when she was sent to read by herself, struggling with comprehension and fluency. In middle school, she was terrified to read aloud or participate in class discussions. Concurrently, anxiety and depression that materialized at a young age left Brieske prone to panic attacks and lingering, inexplicable fears of being followed or attacked by intruders.
“I was always scared something would happen,” says Brieske, some of her anxiousness fueled by news stories.
Her first year at Onalaska High School, wanting to make her family proud, Brieske joined band and show choir but was discouraged every time she felt she made a mistake, her brain racing “a thousand miles a minute.” Her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis prior to that year added to her anxiety.
“I was thinking, ‘What if she doesn’t make it?’” Brieske says.
Some days, Brieske would leave in the middle of class, unable to concentrate. Other days, she would stay home, terrified of a school shooting. One extreme panic attack led left her family and teachers deeply concerned.
“I felt scared for her,” Heit said. “You never want a child to feel like that.”
“As a team we were nervous, ‘How is she going to stay in school with all this?’” Gamoke said. “There was a team effort at school and counseling outside of school, and she had good family support.”
People from all facets of her life formulated plans to help Brieske succeed, leading with compassion and reassurance. Her mother, who went into remission, along with dad Tom and her two sisters were her champions at home. Exposure therapy, though difficult, proved helpful, requiring Brieske to check into appointments on her own and walk places unaccompanied to face her fears. Accommodations were put in place at school, including her enrollment in OASIS, a program that allows students to participate in online classes onsite for a quieter, calmer environment. Being in a smaller room, with limited points of entry, made Brieske feel safer.
By junior year, Brieske had exhibited “real positive change,” Heit says. Understanding effort, not perfection, was what was expected of her gave Brieske more confidence. She joined Hilltopper show choir and concert choir, and, empowered by a self-advocacy class, designed and proposed her own accommodation plan of having rehearsals recorded and notes taken. Brieske also took on saxophone and color guard and became the accountant for the OnaSpirit program, in which students in the job skills course make and sell keychains.
“Numbers are an area of confidence for her,” Heit says. “Accounting feels good for her. She’s so kind and (the OnaSpirit) kids look up to her. She’s always heartwarming and patient and kind with them.”
Changing her outlook has been crucial for Brieske, who latched onto the practice of growth mindset, using statements such as “Today was hard but tomorrow could be better.” In fact, Brieske has added “hashtag growth mindset” to her lexicon, whipping out a coordinating hand symbol when she throws it out after a statement.
“I’m thinking more positively. Instead of ‘I can’t do something’ it’s ‘I can’t do it yet,’” Brieske said. “I worried if I do one thing wrong it will affect everything, but mistakes are going to happen but you can fix it. # growth mindset.”
Once reticent to talk about her challenges, Brieske now uses them to connect with other students struggling with mental health or school issues. Junior year, she mentored a student with a learning disability, and this year, as a Link Leader, Brieske helps incoming freshman adjust to the new school.
Brieske has been accepted to both Western Technical College and Fox Valley Technical College, and plans to study accounting. Leaving high school, she says, will be bittersweet.
“I’m definitely thankful,” Brieske said. “If I wasn’t at this school, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. I couldn’t do any of this without my teachers.”
