Extra Effort: Onalaska senior views his autism as a gift

Braden Slama is an exceptional math student, technology whiz and student athlete. He is also a student with autism, both a challenge and a gift he said.

“Living with autism can be hard, but I am determined to recognize the challenges and the strengths that come with my diagnosis,” Slama wrote in his Extra Effort essay. “Perhaps when viewed as a gift to be embraced and explored, autism may lead me to a place no one has seen before.”

Slama, a senior at Onalaska High School (OHS), was nominated for the Extra Effort award by his counselor John Horman. Horman nominated Slama because not only has he worked tirelessly to manage his autism and develop coping strategies, but Slama did that while maintaining excellent grades and taking high-caliber academic classes like Advanced Placement (AP) calculus.

“It’s been a huge difference between{freshman year) and now for that growth that we love to see and just a ton of success, not just with the emotional regulation, but a lot of success academically,” Horman said.

When Slama started at OHS, regulating his emotions could be a struggle -- frustration would arise from unexpected changes to his schedule or assignments. Horman said that Slama got significantly better at problem solving and managing his emotions after taking a career and skills development class.

Slama also tells his teachers that he likes to know when his schedule might change. “Having a consistent routine makes me less anxious,” he said.

"As I have matured, I have learned to appreciate teachers' and aides' efforts to help me understand what is expected of me, and I am capable of being respectful when I am stressed or confused,” Slama wrote in his essay.

Dean Bloch, Slama’s educational case manager, said that Slama showed tremendous growth in his ability to adapt to and understand what is expected of him in school.

“He is a very independent young man,” Bloch said. “But he’s also ​​a curious student, someone who wants to do well in school and his math aptitude is out of this world.”

In his latter years of high school, Slama has been a model student and is thriving socially. One of his favorite parts of school is participating in the Onalaska Adaptive Sports League team with his friends. Each season, the team learns and competes in a new sport such as soccer, floor hockey or softball.

Slama said he also loves learning new things in school, like photoshop and robotics — two classes he’s taken.

Shelby Buchanan, transition coordinator at OHS, has been working with Slama since freshman year as both his teacher in a career preparatory class and also helping him prepare for life after high school.

“I’ve really had fun learning the fun side of Braden,” Buchanan said. “I have found that to help Braden understand social cues and what's expected out of him as a person, not just as an academic learner, we’ve been using humor to do that because he is a really funny guy.”

Buchanan said that using humor has been a good tool to help Slama understand the world. She pushes Slama out of his comfort zone and encourages him to try new things. Together, the two of them have been working on soft skill development to prepare Slama for post-high school.

Across the board, Slama is known for having a great sense of humor, a wealth of knowledge and being a creative thinker.

“He's very sharp and funny. If you talk to him, he's always cracking jokes,” said Dan Slama, Braden’s dad. “I think his perseverance to work through his challenges is a strength. He's just doing a fantastic job, and I’m just really proud of him.”

Outside of school, Slama enjoys spending time with his family and pets, playing video games like Minecraft and going to music therapy. He has a strong knowledge of computers and technology and is interested in studying that in college at Western Technical College.

“I’m proud of how well I’ve done academically in spite of the challenges related to my autism,” Slama said. “I'm pretty honored to be chosen [for this award].”

