Extra Effort: Prairie du Chien senior becomes role model through basketball

For Kramer, the big motivator was making sure he could still play basketball, the sport he loves the most. His absences freshman year kept him off of the varsity squad, but throwing himself into basketball helped him turn his life around, he said.

“It got me hanging out with better people than I was hanging out with before. Just wanting to stay eligible for sports was the biggest thing,” Kramer said.

His life took a turn in his sophomore year. His father went into a diabetic coma and died unexpectedly.

It was a tough time, Kramer said. He had to choose whether to stay with his best friend’s parents, Karen and Gary Welter, or move to Iowa with his three younger brothers and live with his mother whom he hadn’t talked to in nearly two years.

He was extremely close with his brothers and the idea of separating from them was hard, but, on the other hand, he had gone to Prairie du Chien schools his entire life and relied on his support system there.

“Those were the only people I wanted to be with, but I knew that staying in Prairie was the right thing for me. It was a tough choice, but it’s something I had to do if I wanted to succeed, I felt like,” Kramer said.