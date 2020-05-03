Extra Effort: Prairie du Chien senior becomes role model through basketball

By his own admission, Mason Kramer was not someone to look up to when he started at Prairie du Chien High School.
Kramer, 18, describes his former self as “young and dumb,” and said he made some bad decisions, like skipping school and smoking marijuana.
“I grew from them and I realized that I was very stupid,” Kramer said.
Four years later, that has changed. Kramer is the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award winner for Prairie du Chien High School.
Kramer is a kid who has truly experienced adversity, said his creative writing teacher Natalie White, who nominated him for the award. He didn’t have a relationship with his mother and his father died unexpectedly when he was 15.
“A lot of kids would shut down and continue to make those choices, but he had the interest in something better for himself,” White said.
He also had the support of his community. High school principal and basketball coach Andy Banasik visited Kramer at home when he was a freshman to talk about his future when he wasn’t going to class.
It wasn’t the only house call Banasik has made, but it was one that made a real difference.
“For him, it was great to see he was open to it. I always thought that he had the personality that he just needed some direction,” Banasik said.
For Kramer, the big motivator was making sure he could still play basketball, the sport he loves the most. His absences freshman year kept him off of the varsity squad, but throwing himself into basketball helped him turn his life around, he said.
“It got me hanging out with better people than I was hanging out with before. Just wanting to stay eligible for sports was the biggest thing,” Kramer said.
His life took a turn in his sophomore year. His father went into a diabetic coma and died unexpectedly.
It was a tough time, Kramer said. He had to choose whether to stay with his best friend’s parents, Karen and Gary Welter, or move to Iowa with his three younger brothers and live with his mother whom he hadn’t talked to in nearly two years.
He was extremely close with his brothers and the idea of separating from them was hard, but, on the other hand, he had gone to Prairie du Chien schools his entire life and relied on his support system there.
“Those were the only people I wanted to be with, but I knew that staying in Prairie was the right thing for me. It was a tough choice, but it’s something I had to do if I wanted to succeed, I felt like,” Kramer said.
The connections and supportive group were irreplaceable and kept him on the right path, he said.
“He never gave up, which was great to see. A lot of kids could have, would’ve in his shoes and he chose not to,” Banasik said.
During the past few years, Kramer has become a role model, especially for younger kids. He’s the first one to look after younger students and tell them why school matters, White said.
“He has such a positive attitude. It’s not that things have come easy to him by any means, but he’s so optimistic and positive and kind of self-affirming. He knows what he can do and what he’s capable of,” White said.
That energy is contagious.
“He wants to see some of those kids have success and he knows how important that relationship is,” Banasik said.
Kramer is always giving back, his coach said, whether it is playing basketball with younger kids at school or running the play clock for grade-school basketball tournaments.
“The biggest key was showing kids how to persevere and trust the people who are there to help you,” Banasik said.
Kramer was surprised to hear his coach describe him as a role model, saying “That means a lot to hear that coming from him.”
However, that’s been Kramer’s main priority.
“That’s pretty much the goal: just be someone for my brothers to look up to,” Kramer said.
The adults in Kramer’s life have been proud of the way he turned himself around academically. He was able to get a 24 on the ACT and start getting As and Bs as a senior, when it finally clicked and made sense that he needed better grades to have options when it came to going to college.
“For him to make honor roll as a senior, we knew he had it in him,” Banasik said.
Kramer isn’t sure where he wants to attend college or what he wants to study, but he’s hoping to do something to give back, such as being a teacher or social worker.
“I come from a kind of troubled background, so I understand what other people are going through,” Kramer said.
