Extra Effort: Sparta High School senior balances school, work, parenting

SPARTA — Stories of teen pregnancy are often cast in the context of sadness and tragedy.

Sparta High School senior Alli Edie doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s literally the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said.

Edie’s success in balancing school and work while raising a 2-year-old daughter has earned her a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Edie was 15 years old when she gave birth to Brielle. Unlike many teen parents, she didn’t have a mother and father as backup caregivers. Her father died when she was 2 years old, and her mother became addicted to drugs soon thereafter.

While Edie has gotten assistance from a grandmother and an aunt, she shoulders much of the caregiving responsibilities herself, including financial support. She has worked 30-35 hours a week since Brielle was born.

“I’m a mother all the time,” she said. “That’s always what’s been really important to me.”

Edie carries out her maternal responsibilities while maintaining her academic standing. Sparta High School counselor Jovanna Furloni said Edie has never fallen behind on her school work or ever been at risk of not graduating.

“Her grades have always been good; she’s always been on top of things,” Furloni said. “She has stayed on track with her credits. She’s very good at communicating what she needs or asking any questions and letting me know what her plans are.”

Edie said she has placed a priority on her schoolwork.

“It’s something that’s always been important to me, even before I had Brielle,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be good (at school) so I could go on to college.”

Edie takes her classes at home via computer, and Furloni said virtual learning has helped Edie considerably.

“That gave Alli more time to be with her child,” Furloni said. “She doesn’t have to be away from her child eight hours a day.”

Edie gave birth just four months before the COVID-19 outbreak, and her need for virtual education coincided with schools using it on a large scale for the first time. While most students have returned to in-person classes, Furloni said it’s critical for school districts to offer alternatives with flexible schedules for students like Edie.

“It’s important for students to get their high school diplomas because it opens so many doors and opportunities,” Furloni said. “There are employers who want you to have that high school diploma, and there are even employers who will ask to look at transcripts.”

Edie acknowledges that juggling school, work and motherhood is a challenge. She describes Brielle as an energetic, curious toddler who “likes to run around and get in trouble.”

“It has definitely been a struggle to find quiet time to focus on my homework, but I’m very thankful to be able to do online so I can be with my child more,” she said.

Edie said she has learned a lot outside the classroom since Brielle was born. She has gained workplace skills that she believes will help her as an adult.

“I’ve learned you need to be on time, have a good relationship with your manager and be kind to everyone at work,” she said.

Furloni said Edie has a productive approach to both school and work.

“Alli is a super hard worker — she’s very dedicated and very goal-oriented,” Furloni said. “She really knows what she wants.”

Edie plans on applying to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue either a two-year or four-year program in nursing. Her ultimate career goal is to be a registered nurse.

“I just like what they do and how they help people,” she said.

Edie’s goals in life are to have a rewarding career that creates a financially stable household for her daughter. She looks forward to their future together.

“I feel like my daughter has saved me from a lot of bad stuff,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her. She brings happiness and joy to my life every single day.”

