Extra Effort: Sparta senior grows up through trying circumstances

Incredibly positive and hard-working with a great sense of humor. That’s how teachers describe senior Noah Carpenter, this year’s La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner from Sparta High School.
Born in Lake City, Florida, Noah had a deeply unstable upbringing. Julie Ender, Noah’s English teacher, says you would never guess at his background by speaking with him, but in reality Noah has faced challenges most kids have never experienced.
Noah’s father was in and out of his life growing up, and his mother struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. He spent many of his early years moving around, sometimes staying at a house or trailer and sometimes in motels, often changing schools as a byproduct.
In his eighth-grade year, he moved to Cornell, Wisconsin, to live with his maternal grandmother. Shortly after, he moved again to rejoin his mother in Wausau, but that did not last long. His mother was arrested, and Noah and his younger sister were placed into foster care.
Noah had always had a good relationship with his aunt Ashley, and remembers that she was the first person he called upon being placed in foster care. After several weeks, their aunt and uncle took them in and the siblings moved to Sparta.
Two years later, Noah’s sophomore year of high school, his aunt and uncle (who he now refers to as mom and dad) officially adopted him and his sister.
Ender is Noah’s favorite teacher, and the one who nominated him for the award.
She has known him since his freshman year, but specifically remembers having him in class when the adoption was finalized. In her words, Ender nominated him for the award because “Noah is an incredible young man. He has had a difficult upbringing, but has not let it determine who he is and who he wants to become.”
It’s true. Noah has excelled since his adoption. When he moved to Sparta he spent several years volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club, and for the past few years he has been a dedicated athlete, playing football and basketball all through high school, as well as stints in wrestling and baseball.
One person who has been with him the whole way is Larry Noll, his physical education teacher and one of his football coaches.
Noll has watched Noah grow up and has a lot of respect for the young man he has become.
“He doesn’t put himself above anybody," Noll says."Even as a senior, he treats everybody with respect. He’s just really good about being himself and understanding that if [he’s] the best version of Noah Carpenter, that’s good enough, and also to accept people for who they are and be a leader. I think that’s what I appreciate the most about Noah.”
Both Noll and Ender describe Noah as a great success story, and as a student who is well loved all around the school.
Noll says, “He’s got a great sense of humor and can be very witty. I mean he’s in essence -- I don’t know if class clown is right -- but if there’s a joke or one-liner to be told, he’s probably going to be in front of that. At the same time, he knows when it’s time to buckle down and stay locked in.”
Noah hasn’t decided what his next move after graduating is.
He has considered entering the military or going to school to become a social worker to help kids going through things similar to what he has experienced, but right now he’s not sure if either of those options are the right path for him. For now, his plan is to enter the workforce after graduating.
“I’m not really sure what his choices are after school,” Larry Noll says, “but I do know that, because of the kind of person he’s grown into, he’s going to be successful. He’s going to accept all of the challenges in front of him and do great things. I very much look forward to seeing what path he takes, but when it’s all said and done, I know he’s going to be very successful.”
