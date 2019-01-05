Extra Effort: West Salem senior faced bullying, isolation and loss — and kept on running

WEST SALEM — “Cliche” doesn’t quite capture it.
That Nick Vollmar, who has cleared more obstacles than some people will face in a lifetime -- from being assaulted by the boys on his soccer team, to struggling at school, to losing his mom to a sudden illness -- would become an all-conference hurdler ....
Well, that kind of story demands a new word of the English language.
“Hurdles are my thing,” said Nick, a senior at West Salem High School and the school’s 2018-19 Extra Effort winner. “I’ll run till I die.”
Pay him a visit, perhaps on a bright, frigid afternoon, and it won’t be long before a few of his quirks come spilling out.
On a day when you can see your breath, Nick wears a thin, short-sleeve athletic shirt to an outdoor photo-shoot.
Afterward, he picks up a couple of hurdles and returns them to a storage shed -- only to accidentally shut himself inside. It’s black as the bottom of a well in there, and he has to stumble and grope his way to the door.
“Man,” he says, emerging with a smile, “was it dark in there.”
It’s a surprise that Nick is so happy-go-lucky, given how much bad luck he’s had.
A lot of that misfortune can be traced to the fifth grade.
Nick played on the recreational soccer team, which met every day after school. The coach usually showed up five minutes after the players, and, one day, Nick’s teammates jumped him.
“They must have planned it because, in those five minutes, they tackled me and started grabbing my gear, took my bike,” Nick said. Once it was over, he shuffled to his feet, threw his bike helmet on the ground, and broke it.
“It was hard to get over the betrayal of that, that we had shared a sport together,” he said. “It really pushed me away from sports.”
School itself became more complicated, since the boys were also his classmates. Whenever he had the chance, Nick pulled away from everyone else, trudging through school on his own.
Life was better at home.
It was just the two of them, Nick and his mom, Robyn. But that was OK. That was how they liked it.
Robyn was known to blast old records, usually rock or country, especially when she was stressed.
She had multiple jobs and often brought Nick to Rudy’s Drive-In -- so often, in fact, that he was given his own responsibilities.
“I was always the first person to test out the food,” he said. “And the toys.”
She was also a fierce protector of Nick, her only child, coming to his defense after the beating at soccer practice. She encouraged him to switch schools, but yielded when he asked to stay.
“I had no idea how close they were,” said Julie Arentz, a counselor at West Salem High School. “It was really a special connection.”
As weeks and months tumbled by, things got better.
Nick dropped soccer and picked up track, “which just felt right to me,” he said.
Hurdles gave him confidence, gave him comfort; he’d found something he was naturally good at.
His lanky frame was a built-in advantage. But coaches would pull him aside, quietly, and tell him he had a gift. Unlike most beginners, Nick was able to understand, mid-jump, what had gone right and what had gone wrong -- and, most importantly, how to do better the next time.
“I had the natural instinct,” he said.
Time mended Nick’s relationships with his classmates, so much so that, when he wanted to pick up a second sport, and when his mom suggested cross-country, Nick chose to give soccer another shot.
“I was good with everything at school,” he said, “except my grades.”
Sometime in Nick’s sophomore year, his mom went in for a checkup. Doctors found a massive brain aneurysm, a bomb, ticking away inside her.
Robyn was outfitted with stents and coils during an emergency surgery, which took her vision. She had a stroke during a second surgery, which took her ability to swallow, to speak.
For a while, Nick cared for his mom at a nursing home, seeing every few days how fast she was slipping.
“One day, nothing was wrong,” he said. “The next day, doctors were saying she could drop dead any second.”
Not many days later, she was gone.
Nick has spent the past couple years living with his dad, Steve, picking up the pieces.
He became obsessed with inspirational quotes, reading so many that he can’t remember a single one -- just a giant jumble of motivation.
He continued to excel in hurdles, earning second-team all-conference honors his junior year.
Grades were a sore spot, but he did throw himself full bore into his senior exit project. Nick asked his teacher if he could do two -- maybe even three -- before settling on a project in which students write letters to those who have helped them.
“Wanting to give back to the school in that way, that’s just who he is,” Arentz said. “He’s the kindest young man with the hugest heart. Always putting other people first.”
Nick plans to attend Viterbo University, study psychology and become a counselor. He also wouldn’t object, he said, to a coaching gig, preferably in hurdles.
Soon, he hopes to get his driver’s license. To find his own place. To meet someone, get married, start his own family.
He wants the life his mom envisioned for him, the life he thought she’d live to see.
“I know my mom really wanted to watch me do all that stuff,” he said. “But I think she’d be happy with the choices I’ve made.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.