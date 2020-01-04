Extra Effort: West Salem senior overcomes loss of her mom, seeks to help others

“I got to know Marissa when she was a child, and seeing her now … it makes me proud,” said Julie Arentz, a school counselor in West Salem. “I know she’s really struggled with the loss of her mom, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at her. She’s sensitive. She can be emotional. But she carries herself really well.”

Marissa had an excellent example to follow.

Her mom, Sheri, worked many years as a nurse, including a stint running the Alzheimer’s and dementia unit at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta.

At home, she read and wrote poetry, inspired by the words of Jim Morrison. She loved dogs and music and caring for others — her children most of all.

“I don’t want to say she was perfect — nobody is — but she was pretty close,” Marissa said. “She was a mama bear type, very headstrong, very protective and quick to defend us.

“I remember one time, at the store, a woman was looking at us weird. My mom kind of snapped at her and told her to stop. It was just a small thing, and she wasn’t defensive in the wrong ways or anything. But she would always stand up for us.”

In 2010, when the family was living in New York, Sheri was diagnosed with breast cancer.