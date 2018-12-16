WESTBY — Westby High School senior Josie Hofslien has battled cancer, but she maintains a positive outlook.
“She’s a fighter and can be awfully stubborn at times,” Josie’s mother, Laura Hofslien, said.
Josie is the recipient of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award for the Westby Area School District.
“She’s in my college writing class and we did a paper and you had to choose what you think is the most powerful word in the English language, and I thought for sure she would choose cancer. But instead, she chose hope,” said Tammy Gilkes, a Westby English teacher. “I think that just illustrates very clearly how she thinks and how she lives.”
Josie was diagnosed with stage 3 Anaplastic Astrocytoma in the summer of 2011. A tumor was found in her spinal cord that had spread to the lining of her brain.
She began having extremely bad headaches in the summer before her fifth-grade year. To remedy the pain, she had to have multiple spinal taps to eliminate high spinal fluid pressure. After the discovery of a tumor in her spinal cord, she was referred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
She endured a six-hour surgery to remove the tumor. When coming out of surgery she had difficulty speaking, was paralyzed on her left side and had trouble seeing.
Through rehabilitation she managed to be able to do everything again. She would be in the hospital for 2½ months and stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester for three months. She was receiving a variety of medical treatments.
Her time at the Ronald McDonald House was difficult because of separation from family.
“Me and my mom stayed in Rochester; we were able to stay in the Ronald McDonald House while I was in the hospital. My brother and my dad would usually be living here,” Josie said. “It was hard to be away from all of my friends and everything because they’d come visit me and send me emails.”
Returning home and going back to school would be a challenge, but one that excited her.
“I had tutors during my fifth-grade year, so I didn’t completely miss out and so I didn’t have to relive a year,” Josie said. “In sixth grade, I was back in school full time and that was amazing. I was happy to be back.”
It was important to Josie not to have lost that year and rejoin her friends in class.
“It was a slow transition back in, but her friends were with her doing stuff all the time for her, so it was really nice to see a school come together for a really good cause, too,” said Jennie Marx, a Westby Family Consumer Sciences teacher.
Josie still had to miss class frequently because of doctor visits in Rochester, but now only has to go once a year.
“She works extremely hard in everything that she does and is a very polite, kind, young lady,” Marx said.
Despite all she has been through, she is an active member in her community. Josie is a member of the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty. Syttende Mai is an annual festival that celebrates all things Norwegian. It falls on the royalty to promote, appear in parades and help out during events.
Due to the damaging floods this year, the Syttende Mai Royalty helped with cleanup and distributed donated clothes to help people affected by the flooding.
Josie participates in a host of extracurricular activities. She is a cheerleader for the Westby Area High School football and wrestling teams, a manager for the varsity softball team, and participates in dance, choir and marching band.
Dance has meant a lot to her. She has been doing it since she was 3 years old. Her last recital is this spring.
“I am nervous because I’m doing a senior solo, I have to choreograph it myself,” Josie said. “I haven’t really choreographed anything by myself before.”
Faith has played a key role in her life and recovery. She has traveled to Montana, West Virginia and Texas on mission trips with her church.
“After having cancer, I definitely had a better lookout on life and I care a lot more about stuff; (faith) gave me a sense of pride, humbleness,” Josie said.
Josie’s character and positive outlook stands out to everyone around her.
“People have seen her thriving through all of the hardship, I think she just inspires people that things will get better and if you work hard, you can overcome anything,” Gilkes said.
Josie has been accepted to Viterbo University in La Crosse where she plans to study speech pathology, but she is also considering studying psychology at UW-Platteville, where her brother attends.
“You can’t imagine how good it feels to see her going onto college right now,” Laura Hofslien, her mother, said. “She is a true inspiration to our family.”
