Extra Effort: Whitehall High School senior displays amazing will

Kayla Henk walked into a wrestling pep rally her sophomore year of high school needing something. But at the moment, she didn’t know what.
The Whitehall High School senior was at a low spot in her life. She would get home from school in the afternoon, fall asleep before the sun set and would wake up after the sun rose. She was constantly fighting an internal battle with anxiety, which was made worse by a deepening depression.
Her father passed away during the summer before her sophomore year, and not having a close relationship with him led her to feeling a strange mix of emotions.
But that wrestling pep rally changed everything.
“At the wrestling assembly I saw all of those guys go on stage, and it felt like one of those movie moments,” she said. “Coach (Ernest Peterson) said, ‘Who’s next? Any can do it, so who is next? Who will step up here?’”
That was Henk’s sign. That was what she needed.
Henk, who is the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award recipient for Whitehall High School, put herself in a situation that she never would have imagined. After having no previous experience in any sport — or being physically active, for that matter — she joined a male-dominated sport that requires a large amount of mental and physical strength.
In her first season, Henk didn’t have a single win on her record. But with her dedication and drive, she kept at it and ended up accomplishing milestones that she never thought possible.
“I’m not a person that likes quitting things,” she said. “I always thought that I’m not proving anything if I quit. I thought to myself that I’m just going to keep on doing this and get better, and then I started getting attached to it.”
Henk went from having a no-win season to having an All-American title in the span of about a year. At the end of her junior season, she signed up for the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation All Women’s State Folkstyle Tournament. Entering the competition, she had no expectations.
By the tournament’s end, she had pinned her way to the title of the 285-pound weight class and had drawn the interest of Pat Kilty, the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Women’s coordinator.
Kilty had asked Henk if she had interest in joining the Wisconsin State Junior Freestyle team, but she had declined the offer numerous times due to having to lose nearly 40 pounds to make the team.
But because of Henk’s hunger for progress and success, she took the offer and trained harder than she ever had before. She cut her calorie count to just 1,500 a day and worked out whenever possible. With the help of friends, coaches, teachers and family, Henk lost the 40 pounds in about two months and made the team.
Henk’s hard work ethic left an impression on many individuals, including assistant wrestling coach Frank Juresh III.
“She is the one person I have met in my life that somehow can make something out of absolutely nothing with her sheer will,” he said. “She did all of this while fighting anxiety and social pressure, and a lot of odds against her. We’re very proud of what she did.”
Last July, Henk traveled to Fargo, N.D., for a shot at an individual national freestyle wrestling title. She ended up taking seventh in the nation and became an All-American, which is a title awarded to the top eight in each weight class. The feeling of achieving something so large led to a mix of emotions and feelings for Henk, who was in her second year with the sport.
“It felt really weird … It felt like it kind of almost wasn’t real to a point,” Henk said of her All-American title. “I felt very proud. I’ve been proud of things before, but at that moment it felt like I had jumped over this huge thing and I exceeded my own expectations.”
Within the span of a year, Henk leapt from an unhappy teen who slept from before sunset to after sunrise to a respected All-American athlete with an unstoppable drive for success.
Upon graduation, Henk plans to pursue a degree in chemistry and hopes to attend graduate school to become a chemical engineer.
Anything that Henk sets her mind to is achievable because she isn’t a quitter. For a high school senior with a drive as large as Henk’s, the sky’s the limit.
“I’m not a person that likes quitting things. ... I thought to myself that I’m just going to keep (wrestling) and get better.” Kayla Henk
“She is the one person I have met in my life that somehow can make something out of absolutely nothing with her sheer will.” Frank Juresh III, assistant wrestling coach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.