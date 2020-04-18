Extra Effort: Whitehall seniors leaves comfort zone to help others

The Spanish language holds a special attraction for Whitehall High School senior Joleen Tollefson.
Her studies in learning the second language led her to step out of her comfort zone to the point of traveling to a foreign country.
Last summer, Tollefson joined 27 classmates and their Spanish teacher, Melanie Anderson, on a trip to the Dominican Republic.
“Many people were surprised to hear Joleen had signed up to go on the trip as she was very shy and quiet,” Anderson said of Whitehall's winner of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award. “She impressed me, though, and worked through her own discomfort to take the trip and has since completed two mission trips to Puerto Rico with her church.”
Remarking on how much Tollefson has grown during her high school years, Anderson adds that Tollefson displays a kind-hearted, positive and respectful attitude along with being incredibly hard-working and studious.
“Joleen is such a bright spot in my day,” Anderson said. “She is very quiet in school but has a wonderful sense of humor when you get to know her. She is constantly making me and her classmates laugh. She takes her academics very seriously and puts in a lot of extra effort when it comes to her studies.”
In addition to the trips to Puerto Rico and taking part in service projects in the United States Caribbean territory, Tollefson has participated in such projects as Feed My Starving Children and House of Charity as well as other events at her church.
She’s also been involved in her 4-H group doing cleanups on roadsides, the Trempealeau Fairgrounds and area parks.
While working to earn a 3.1 grade point average, Tollefson has had to cope with her parents’ divorce and the relationship with her father’s and mother’s new partners.
When visiting her father at his dairy farm, she and her siblings pitch in with chores involved in operating a dairy farm. Unfortunately, the stress involved with the economic situation in the dairy industry has created tension resulting in the children’s studies taking a backseat to the farm work.
“Academics have always been a priority for Joleen,” said Laura Eide, counselor at Whitehall High School. “Joleen has worked hard, asked for help when needed and is very respectful. She is also a workhorse outside of the classroom. She is always helping care for animals whether they belong to her or to others.”
As a 4-H member, Tollefson shows her horse, a two-year-old Morgan gelding. She’s shown her horse at local open horse shows as well as at the county fair.
Eide believes Tollefson will be successful as she pursues further education, majoring in Spanish at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tollefson’s career goal is satisfying profession that will benefit others.
