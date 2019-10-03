America’s foremost political columnist is coming to speak at UW-La Crosse.
George Will, whose newspaper column has been syndicated by The Washington Post since 1974, will discuss “Civility, Partisanship and Conservatism in America” from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in The Bluffs at the UW-La Crosse Student Union.
The event is free and open to the public.
Will’s column appears twice weekly in about 400 newspapers in the United States and Europe. He also serves as a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News.
In 1976, Will became a regular contributing editor at Newsweek magazine, for which he provided a bimonthly essay until 2011.
In 1977, he won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary for his newspaper columns. And in 1982, he began a 32-year run as a panelist on ABC TV's "This Week."
Will's most recent book, “The Conservative Sensibility,” was released in June.
A native of Champaign, Ill., Will studied at Trinity College, Oxford University and Princeton University, where he earned a doctorate in philosophy. He lives and works in Washington, D.C.
Will’s presentation at UW-La Crosse is funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership. It is part of the UW-L political science and public administration department’s Civility in a Partisan Era series.
Press coverage of Will’s appearance will be greatly restricted, the university said. Reporters can film only the first three minutes of Will’s presentation, and cannot publish audio. Also, no part of the presentation can be directly quoted.
