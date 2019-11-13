Boosting wages and encouraging immigration could be key to preventing a recession and stimulating the U.S. economy, according to Neel Kashkari, one of the country’s sharpest financial minds.
Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, spoke on an array of economic issues Wednesday at UW-La Crosse, part of the 7 Rivers Alliance State of the Region meeting.
Stagnant wages both here and across the country, Kashkari said, are a particular sticking point.
“Businesses are always telling me that they can’t find workers, but they haven’t raised wages. There’s a word for that. It’s called whining,” Kashkari told the crowd, a mix of several hundred students, faculty and local banking and business leaders. “You saw it with the oil boom in North Dakota. Workers all across the country moved to North Dakota to get those jobs, because the wages were attractive enough. If businesses are serious about this, they’ll start paying more.”
Kashkari also spoke about the shifting demographics in the United States, a country growing grayer and, as a result, less and less healthy.
The federal government will soon need to create a plan to care for these people, including re-examining the federal budget and how the government funds health care, he said.
Immigration will also become more important as society ages, making it difficult for universities to find students and businesses to find workers.
“There are three ways you can look at it,” Kashkari said. As a university, “we can either accept … having fewer students, fewer programs and fewer faculty. We can subsidize fertility, and the government can give you tax credits for every child you have. Or we can embrace immigration. That’s it. That’s the math.
“To me, having a smart immigration policy can help keep our communities vibrant and our universities vibrant.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are fewer solutions, Kashkari said, to the agriculture crisis enveloping farmers in the Coulee Region and across the Midwest.
Dairy farms have been struggling to survive amid overproduction and low milk prices -- a situation exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
“It seems likely that this is a normal environment we’re in now, at least for the foreseeable future,” said Kashkari, who stopped short of saying the ag crisis will soon spill into other sectors. “It’s obviously a tough adjustment for those individual farmers and their families. But I haven’t seen any indication of a larger economic downturn.”
That’s despite some economists predicting a recession in the country’s short-term future. While Kashkari isn’t convinced one is coming soon, he is convinced that, whenever it comes, it will be felt most by farmers and manufacturers in the Midwest.
The good news, he said, is that the La Crosse area and the Midwest in general have a fairly diverse economy. Sectors that don’t compete internationally, such as hospitals, could be far less affected by a weakened economy.
Kashkari did warn that a recession can come at any time, and for a variety of reasons.
In his time with the Federal Reserve Bank, the central bank of the United States, Kashkari has come to realize the power of language on the country’s economy.
If leaders with the bank publicly express pessimism, he said, the economy tends to make a corresponding downward turn. If the bank’s statements are optimistic, the economy tends to improve.
“If businesses start getting nervous about the future and say, ‘I don’t know if I should build this factory or hire these workers,’ that can be enough to cause a recession,” he said. “You don’t want everyone pulling back at the same time. These things are hard to deal with because you just can’t see them coming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.