Five La Crosse area high schoolers have been named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Officials with the Evanston, Ill.,-based nonprofit organization this week released the names of 16,000 semifinalists from across the country, selected for their academic and extracurricular accomplishments.

Roughly 15,000 of these students will be named finalists in the program, earning the chance to compete for thousands of scholarships worth a combined $31 million.

The local semifinalists are:

Thomas W. Lenz, Logan High School

Emily M. Strom, Providence Academy

Kyle K. Boone, Onalaska High School

Levi T. Cox, Luther High School

Students will be notified in February if they are selected as a finalist. The scholarships will be awarded from April to July.

