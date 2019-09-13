Five La Crosse area high schoolers have been named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Officials with the Evanston, Ill.,-based nonprofit organization this week released the names of 16,000 semifinalists from across the country, selected for their academic and extracurricular accomplishments.
Roughly 15,000 of these students will be named finalists in the program, earning the chance to compete for thousands of scholarships worth a combined $31 million.
The local semifinalists are:
Thomas W. Lenz, Logan High School
You have free articles remaining.
Emily M. Strom, Providence Academy
Kyle K. Boone, Onalaska High School
Levi T. Cox, Luther High School
Students will be notified in February if they are selected as a finalist. The scholarships will be awarded from April to July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.