Flooding complicates anti-carp efforts at Genoa dam

University of Minnesota biologists are doing everything they can to keep Asian carp from penetrating the Genoa lock and dam and advancing farther up the Mississippi River.

But it might not be enough.

“There’s been so much rain and flooding in recent years that they’ve had to keep the gates open, and so the fish are just swimming right through,” said Peter Sorensen, founder and former director of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center. “Climate change is really opening the river up to invasive carp. And at this stage in the game, it might be too late to do anything.”

Sorensen and his team have partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a variety of anti-carp projects at the Genoa lock and dam, 15 miles south of La Crosse.

They installed a network of underwater speakers that transmit sounds to which carp are especially sensitive.

They adjusted lock and dam operations in a way that regulates the flow of water, making it harder for carp to swim upstream.

And most recently, they added underwater strobe lights that, again, are designed to deter carp while minimizing the harm to existing wildlife.