Abigail Hall looks at her calendar and sees a cliff.
This week’s squares are filled with reminders: Study for this exam. Turn in that term paper.
But, starting on Sunday, she has written something else, something vague and a foreboding:
“The Unknown.”
“When you come to college, it’s like you’re expected to know what to do,” said Hall, who graduates from Viterbo University on Saturday with a degree in history and music. “Here I am, graduating, and I have no idea where I’ll end up.”
That’s not entirely true. She does have some idea, and she certainly has options.
Hall has put together a lengthy resume over the past four and a half years, especially in the field of history.
She interned at the La Crosse and Wabasha (Minnesota) county historical societies, doing archival work and leading tours.
She interviewed some of Wabasha County’s oldest residents -- one of whom is 99 -- as part of a project chronicling their lives.
And, this summer, she spent 10 weeks at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., where she helped build exhibits on everything from the history of chocolate in the United States, to the country’s rationing program during World War II.
“It was something I had always wanted to do -- it was just a matter of when,” she said of working at the Smithsonian. “It was cool to spend that much time in the city, walking past the White House, seeing the Washington Monument -- all the places you see in movies, in the news.”
Talking with museum-goers at the Smithsonian also solidified her plans to go into teaching, she said.
Hall expects to go to grad school and eventually teach high school history or social studies. She’s just not sure where, on either point.
The one thing Hall has been sure of, for most of her life, is that she’d like to do something with history.
When she was about 5, she would watch the 2000 movie “The Patriot,” which follows a humble farmer who goes on to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution, again and again and again.
History is deeply personal to her.
She got the idea for her interview project after her grandfather was diagnosed with dementia. He was her first interview subject.
“You talk to some of these people, and they grew up in the Great Depression ... didn’t have electricity or plumbing,” she said. “That seems like ancient history. Reminding the younger generation that there are still people who remember that, who grew up with that, it brings the history closer to them.”
Lately, Hall has spent less time thinking about the past and more time thinking about her future.
Her family is celebrating Christmas this weekend, so they’ll all be there when she dons her cap and gown -- the culmination of one phase of her life, and the start of another.
“It’s been weird the past couple days, walking down the hallways, talking with my professors, thinking about how much time I’ve spent here,” she said. “There’s definitely something special about the Viterbo community, faculty and students. It’s definitely something I’ll miss.”
