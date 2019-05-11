In those 88 black and white keys, Aubrie Jacobson sees a lifetime of challenges.
“Piano is difficult because you’re constantly learning new things,” said Jacobson, one of roughly 400 students who will graduate from Viterbo University on Saturday.
“It’s bittersweet knowing that it’s over,” she said. “I learned a lot and made some really great connections here, but I still have more to learn.”
Jacobson, a native of Marquette, Michigan, practically grew up on a piano bench, learning from her family.
One of her earliest memories is playing “Chopsticks” with her grandma, and it wasn’t long before she set her sights on a career in music, either as a piano accompanist or college professor.
Coming out of high school, Jacobson was drawn to Viterbo by its small-town atmosphere and strong music program.
“I felt like I wanted to start at a small school and get that individualized attention,” she said. “There are a lot of great opportunities for the arts at Viterbo and in the La Crosse community.”
She considered majoring in piano and french horn, but ultimately focused her efforts on piano. It kept her plenty busy.
In addition to her classes, Jacobson has performed with a handful of groups at Viterbo and beyond: Viterbo’s 9th Street Singers and music theater department, Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, and various students at both Viterbo and UW-La Crosse.
“I have to practice alone a lot,” she said. “So I really appreciate getting to collaborate, rehearse and connect with other musicians.”
While graduation means the end of those opportunities, the end of those connections, it also represents a new beginning.
In the fall, Jacobson will be attending UW-Madison on a full-ride scholarship, pursuing a master’s degree in collaborative piano. She will also receive a $12,000 stipend to work as a project assistant with the UW-Madison opera.
As she moves to a bigger school in a bigger city, Jacobson feels the same way she often does at the front of a crowded auditorium, her fingers hovering over the keys.
“Of course you get nervous, but it’s important to think of nerves as excitement,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to share music with other people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.