Former Viterbo president among those accused of abuse

The Rev. J. Thomas Finucan, who was president of Viterbo University in the 1970s and earned a reputation as one of the more influential figures in school history, has been named on a diocesan list of clergy who abused children.

The Diocese of La Crosse on Saturday released the names of 25 priests who, according to investigators, have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse. Most of the accused priests have died, and none of them are currently serving in public ministry, church records show.

Finucan, who died in 2018 at age 88, was the first man to lead what was then Viterbo College, serving as president from 1970 to 1980.

Under his watch, Viterbo evolved from a women’s school best known for training nuns to a larger and more modern co-educational college.

Finucan maintained his ties to Viterbo after stepping down in 1980, and went on to serve on the university’s board of trustees until 2006.

Before coming to La Crosse, Finucan spent time as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal, according to Tribune files.