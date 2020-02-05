Franciscan Spirituality Center accepting applications for spiritual director training program

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is accepting applications to its innovative, three-year Spiritual Direction Preparation Program.

The SDPP is designed for those who are older than 30 and drawn to a deeper understanding of spiritual direction; have not had formal training in spiritual direction; are preparing for a ministry of spiritual direction or retreat ministry; and are interested in deepening their spiritual and personal development.

Spiritual directors are compassionate, nonjudgmental listeners who accompany people on their spiritual journey.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spiritual directors come from all walks of life and do not offer counseling, advice or problem-solving but rather serve as trusted guides to help others discover their inner wisdom, SDPP director Steve Spilde says.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has trained hundreds of people since launching its Spiritual Direction Preparation Program in 1985.

“The most transformative time at the Franciscan Spirituality Center was my three years spent in spiritual direction training,” said Ken Ford, who graduated from the program in 2013.