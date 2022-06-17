Franciscan Spirituality Center offers family-friendly programs

Because it’s never too early to develop one’s spiritual life, the Franciscan Spirituality Center offers the following in-person programs for young people and their families:

Family Pizza & Paint Night

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21

Instructor: Laurie Swan

Investment: $30 for first two participants, and then $5 per additional participant; includes dinner and one painting per family.

We invite you to spend a fun evening with your loved ones, together creating a beautiful painting that celebrates your family. Children will add the leaves in the scene, either by painting them in or using their own fingerprints. As each of you contributes to the painting, it becomes a treasured, one-of-a-kind keepsake. The evening includes a pizza dinner and opportunity for fellowship.

Family Day for Exploring Spirituality

2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 14

Facilitators: FSC staff

Investment: $12 per participant, includes all activities and dinner. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Our staff has designed this interactive event for young people to explore spirituality and various practices that might help them grow in their own spiritual journey. Activities include Tibetan singing bowls, journaling, body movement, meditation/mindfulness, art, Centering Prayer and story time. This will be a fun and enriching afternoon for the whole family!

Both programs take place at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse. People of all faith backgrounds and traditions are welcome at the FSC.

Advance registration is required. Please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

If the participation fee is a barrier to attending, please call and ask about confidential financial assistance.

