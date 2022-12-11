Franciscan Spirituality Center offers free Winter Solstice events

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., has two events planned on Wednesday, Dec. 21 – the Winter Solstice. Both are free to attend. Donations are appreciated.

The Winter Solstice Labyrinth Walk is an indoor, in-person event from 4 to 7 p.m. Registration is not necessary. A labyrinth is a single path that has been used as a walking meditation for prayer and reflection since ancient times. For many, it is symbolic of a pilgrimage and can help bring about clarity, peace and healing. The FSC’s canvas labyrinth is designed in the pattern of the cathedral labyrinth in Chartres, France. This is a silent, self-guided practice suitable for older teens and adults. A brief instruction will be available for those new to this practice.

Longest Night: An Evening of Prayer and Reflection is a virtual program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required to get the Zoom link. Please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Cathie Boerboom, RGS, will lead this time of prayer and conversation. “As the world is full of people proclaiming joy and light, we pause to remember the darkness, grief and the sadness we hold in our hearts during this season,” Hennessey said. “We will embrace the longest night and remember that all of our feelings and memories are OK to have during this time.”

People of all faith backgrounds and traditions are welcome at the Franciscan Spirituality Center.