Franciscan Spirituality Center offers grief support series

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will offer a six-week, in-person Grief Circle starting Nov. 10.

The group is open to anyone who is grieving a loved one and will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Dec. 15. Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Jean Pagliaro will facilitate.

Advance registration is required; please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. Cost for the series is $25. This fee can be reduced if it is a barrier to attending.

Participants are invited to share their thoughts, feelings and concerns with others who understand their loss, because they also are grieving.

“Sometimes friends and family, although well-intentioned, may not understand the meaning of your loss and the depth of your pain. The support of others on the same journey can provide a great deal of comfort and healing,” said Pagliaro, whose educational and ministry background includes grief counseling, hospital chaplaincy and bereavement services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0