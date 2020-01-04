Franciscan Spirituality Center offers group spiritual direction

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers several opportunities for spiritual direction in a group setting. Spiritual direction is the process of sharing one’s sacred stories with a trained, compassionate listener. It can be helpful to anyone seeking spiritual growth, healing or a deeper connection with God and others. Participants are guided by a trained spiritual director who serves as a facilitator.

“Many people enjoy the support, encouragement and collective wisdom found within group spiritual direction,” said Steve Spilde, trained spiritual director and associate director of the FSC. “Extroverts may appreciate the opportunity to develop their skills of listening to others at a deep, caring level. Introverts may appreciate the opportunity to share their stories in a safe and nurturing environment. Group direction also includes space for silence and reflection.”

It’s not necessary to have participated in individual spiritual direction to join a group. Please choose from the following groups: