Franciscan Spirituality Center offers outdoor Tibetan singing bowls event

Tibetan singing bowls have been used for centuries for meditation and healing. The deeply tonal sounds produced by these inverted metal bells are believed to promote relaxation, reduce stress, improve mental clarity and help people center themselves.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center and Tom Roberts will present a special outdoor event to listen to these captivating sounds as the sun sets on beautiful ridgetop land.

The Sound of Bowls at Sunset starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, on land near Villa St. Joseph, W2658 Hwy. 33 (St. Joseph Ridge) and is expected to last about an hour. A $10 suggested donation may be paid upon arrival. More information is available at www.FSCenter.org or by calling 608-791-5295.

Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.