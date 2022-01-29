Franciscan Spirituality Center offers spiritual direction training

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., is accepting applications for its innovative, three-year Spiritual Direction Preparation Program.

SDPP provides a mix of workshops and real-life experiences to prepare individuals to share their compassionate listening skills as trained spiritual directors in their communities. This program is designed to form and train candidates through practical workshops, verbatims, reflections, readings, quarterly meetings and one-on-one supervision.

The next cohort will begin in September 2022.

Spiritual directors are compassionate, nonjudgmental listeners who accompany people on their spiritual journeys. Spiritual directors come from all walks of life and do not offer counseling, advice or problem-solving but rather serve as trusted guides to help others discover their inner wisdom.

This training extends over three years, giving participants an opportunity to integrate theory and practice. While SDPP prepares the participant to direct others regardless of their faith or religious affiliation, the Franciscan Spirituality Center teaches from the Judeo-Christian tradition.

Starting with this cohort, SDPP will integrate longer in-person gatherings with added virtual workshops.

“This will preserve the high-quality group interaction we treasure, yet reduce the travel time for those who come from a distance to participate in this long-respected program,” said Steve Spilde, who oversees the program. “This format also allows us to include much more content and provides additional opportunities for group processing of the material. There will be an in-person retreat option for the virtual weekends with an opportunity to stay at the Franciscan Spirituality Center and interact with fellow participants.”

Visit www.FSCenter.org to download an application and brochure, or call 608-791-5295 for more information.

