Franciscan Spirituality Center presents ‘Spiritual Practices for Living With Depression’ virtual retreat

Monica A. Coleman, Ph.D., is professor of Africana Studies at the University of Delaware. She spent more than 10 years in graduate theological education at Claremont School of Theology and Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. Answering her call to ministry at age 19, she brings her experiences in evangelical Christianity, Black church traditions, global ecumenical work and Indigenous spirituality to her discussions of religion. Coleman is the author or editor of six books and several articles that focus on the role of faith in addressing critical social and philosophical issues. Her memoir, “Bipolar Faith,” shares her lifelong dance with trauma and depression, and how she discovers a new and liberating vision of God. Her book “Making a Way Out of No Way” is required reading at leading theological schools around the country. She speaks widely on navigating change, religious diversity, mental wellness and surviving sexual and domestic violence.