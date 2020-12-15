Franciscan Spirituality Center presents ‘Spiritual Practices for Living With Depression’ virtual retreat

The isolation and stress resulting from COVID-19 has tripled the rate of depression in U.S. adults in all demographic groups. Like many other experiences of suffering, living with depression can render hope and faith difficult.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center will present a virtual retreat with scholar, writer and minister Monica A. Coleman to discuss how living with depression challenges common notions of faith, spirituality and religious teachings.
“Spiritual Practices for Living With Depression: A Retreat With Monica A. Coleman” will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9, via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost to attend is $30. Please register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295. If cost is a barrier to attending, confidential financial assistance is available upon request. The Mental Health Coalition of the Greater La Crosse Area is a sponsor of this event.
“During our time together, we will redefine faith in the context of depression,” Coleman said. “We will discover beliefs and spiritual practices that support and empower individuals that experience depression.”
Participants will learn:
• religious challenges experienced by individuals living with depression
• seven religious teachings that undermine/invalidate the experience of depression
• three religious principles that support the journey of faith and depression
• spiritual practices to engage while living with depression
ABOUT THE PRESENTER:
Monica A. Coleman, Ph.D., is professor of Africana Studies at the University of Delaware. She spent more than 10 years in graduate theological education at Claremont School of Theology and Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. Answering her call to ministry at age 19, she brings her experiences in evangelical Christianity, Black church traditions, global ecumenical work and Indigenous spirituality to her discussions of religion. Coleman is the author or editor of six books and several articles that focus on the role of faith in addressing critical social and philosophical issues. Her memoir, “Bipolar Faith,” shares her lifelong dance with trauma and depression, and how she discovers a new and liberating vision of God. Her book “Making a Way Out of No Way” is required reading at leading theological schools around the country. She speaks widely on navigating change, religious diversity, mental wellness and surviving sexual and domestic violence.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center, based in La Crosse, is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.
