HOLMEN -- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes pressed Republicans for more K-12 education funding during a stop at Holmen High School on Monday, saying programs such as its farm-to-table operation, which he was here to tour, are worth the investment.
Students and teachers led Barnes through the school’s new greenhouse, where lettuce, sprouts and radishes bathe in the sun, before the lieutenant governor discussed the budgetary tug-of-war unfolding in Madison.
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a $1.4 billion increase in K-12 funding over the next two years -- a figure Republicans have bristled at, along with the rest of the governor’s $83.5 billion budget.
“Health care expansion, road funding, funding for K-12 … these are issues with overwhelming popularity,” Barnes said Monday. “(Republicans) would be voting against the will of the people, if they choose to do so. These aren’t Democratic issues. These are issues we put in the budget after going out and listening to people.”
Barnes called funding for education, which has steadily fallen since the 1990s, one of the administration’s top priorities.
He held up Holmen’s Farm to School program, in which students grow produce and raise animals that will eventually be served in the school’s cafeteria, as an example of where money should go.
“It’s an exciting program with so many benefits,” he said. “You literally get to see the fruits of your labor.”
Nearly 400 Wisconsin schools have their own Farm to School program, but Holmen’s, built on the school’s strong association with agriculture, is known as one of the best.
The greenhouse, once home to a handful of house plants, has grown to include everything from squash to sweet corn to strawberries.
It also has grown as a physical space. A 50-by-24 addition, which teachers describe as state of the art, was completed last week.
“The lights are smarter than I am,” said Roger King, an agriscience teacher who oversees the program. “We’ll make the lettuce think it’s summer every day of the week.”
Students nurture the plants from seedlings, watching them, watering them, until it’s time for them to be cut, plucked or otherwise harvested for the lunch line.
All grade levels play a role.
At Viking Elementary School, students are caring for an orchard of apple trees that, by the time they enter high school, will be ready to drop their fruit.
Josh Heerts, a senior in charge of poultry production, said he derives a deep sense of pride from growing his own food.
“I like to see how good our food can get,” he said. “It’s up to par with high-end restaurants I’ve been to. It puts a smile on people’s faces.”
Senior Tyler Cook said the program has made him a better leader, prepared him for life after high school.
In the meantime, he said, it’s nice just to look around the lunch room, counting the seals of approval.
“I’ve seen students put aside their cold lunches and pick up one of our hot lunches,” he said. “That’s fun to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.