Research worldwide continues to show positive benefits from spending time in nature, specifically among trees. In fact, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has even coined a term for it, shinrin-yoku or “forest bathing,” and encourages people to visit forests to relieve stress and improve health.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer A Taste of Forest Bathing from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Presenters Vicki Lopez-Kaley and Kristine Beck will lead participants in a guided immersion experience in the La Crosse Community Forest. The morning will be spent intentionally connecting with nature and the energy of the forest and will conclude with the sharing of tea and stories.
Lopez-Kaley is a trained spiritual director and former religious education director and pastoral minister. Beck is the creator and director of Kinstone megalithic garden in Fountain City.
Cost is $25, and this event will happen rain or shine. Advance registration is required; please call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
