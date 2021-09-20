FSC offers programs for healing and support

The Franciscan Spirituality Center offers several opportunities to find healing, connection and support.
Here are just a few of the upcoming programs:
Divorce Recovery – 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5-Nov. 9. This six-week, in-person group is for those who have been through divorce, separation or the end of a long-term romantic relationship, and offers a safe place to share experiences, receive support from others and explore paths for healing. Cost is $25 for the series.
Meditation for Emotional Health – 6:30-7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Participants can opt to join these free sessions in person or via Zoom. Each session starts with a guided meditation and includes a brief discussion afterward.
Heart of Self-Care – 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 21-Nov. 4. Learn about the concepts of self-care and mindfulness, and experience guided practices during this in-person, three-week series with local educator Greg Lovell. Cost is $25 for the series.
Refresh and Renew: A Caregiver Series – This collaborative series with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County meets once a month at the Franciscan Spirituality Center and is free. Advance registration is required. The next session is Restorative Yoga presented by Bernice Olson-Pollack from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Register for these programs and more at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
Also, Depressed Anonymous meets at the FSC from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Monday. This is a 12-step group for those dealing with depression to generate positive energies, form friendships and find support. If you are interested in participating in these free meetings, please call Gayle at 608-406-7990.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center has been operating out of temporary office space at River Crossing Square but will move back to 920 Market St. in late September. People of all faith backgrounds and traditions are welcome.