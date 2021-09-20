FSC offers programs for healing and support

The Franciscan Spirituality Center offers several opportunities to find healing, connection and support.

Here are just a few of the upcoming programs:

Divorce Recovery – 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5-Nov. 9. This six-week, in-person group is for those who have been through divorce, separation or the end of a long-term romantic relationship, and offers a safe place to share experiences, receive support from others and explore paths for healing. Cost is $25 for the series.

Meditation for Emotional Health – 6:30-7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Participants can opt to join these free sessions in person or via Zoom. Each session starts with a guided meditation and includes a brief discussion afterward.

Heart of Self-Care – 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 21-Nov. 4. Learn about the concepts of self-care and mindfulness, and experience guided practices during this in-person, three-week series with local educator Greg Lovell. Cost is $25 for the series.