FSC presents neuroscience of shame and compassion series

Local neuropsychologist Raymond List will present the four-session series “Franciscan Neuroscience of Shame and Compassion” starting in September.

Gatherings will take place in person from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Franciscan Spirituality Center’s temporary space at River Crossing Square, 500 Second St. S., Suite 201. The FSC’s Market Street location is undergoing renovations to expand bedroom and meeting space.

This series will examine how the development of the brain in evolution during a time of scarcity and threat influences people’s feelings and actions to this day.

The group will examine how such evolution of the brain affected societal development and formation of religious doctrine over time and how those aspects continue to influence society and behaviors.

Sessions will be presented from the tradition of Franciscan Christianity, although they can be relevant to other religions and faith traditions as well.