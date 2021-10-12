FSC presents virtual program with Paula D’Arcy

Author and retreat leader Paula D’Arcy will explore the themes of gratitude and God’s love during a virtual program hosted by the Franciscan Spirituality Center.

“A Power and a Tenderness: God’s Extravagant Love” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, via Zoom videoconferencing.

D’Arcy is the author of numerous books on spirituality and grief, including “Gift of the Red Bird,” “The Divine Spark” and “Winter of the Heart.” She also is the founder and president of the Red Bird Foundation, which creates learning opportunities to foster personal and spiritual growth for people in need throughout the world.

Love, D’Arcy says, is sometimes experienced as a tremendous power; other times, as a gentle touch. Her talk will focus on how love shapes all things and how we can grow in recognition of love, especially when it comes disguised.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of her presentation.

Cost is $45. To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions

