G-E-T High School investigates students for racist language, threats

A group of boys at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School will face discipline after school officials investigated claims that they used racist language and made violent threats when referring to one of their classmates.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the classmate’s mother wrote that the boys had bullied and threatened her son in a private group chat.

She wrote that the boys posted a photo of her son and exchanged messages that included “tar & feather this (N-word),” “hang em” and “shoot a (N-word) in the head with a shotgun.”

One of the boys posted a photo of four firearms, claiming he was going hunting, she said.

“Threatening to shoot someone in the head is not EVER a joke,” the mother wrote on Facebook. “This is harassment, racial harassment, intimidation, bullying, and cyberbullying! My son deserves to feel safe at school!”

Superintendent Aaron Engel addressed the issue in a letter to staff Wednesday, writing that the situation “is as bad as it sounds.”