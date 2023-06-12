At a meeting Monday, June 12, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District leaders may discuss a vote it took last week banning the book "Queer Ducks (and other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality" from its middle school library.

At a June 6 meeting, the district's instructional resource committee voted to remove the book from the library. The vote was cast by anonymous ballot.

A La Crosse area LGBTQ+ advocacy group questioned the validity of the action based on a state statute that states, “no secret ballot may be utilized to determine any election or other decision of a governmental body except the election of the officers of such body in any meeting.”

The book in question was published in 2022 and looks into same-sex behavior in the animal world and draws corollaries with human nature.

The committee was assembled by middle school principal Pete Peterson as outlined in the school policy.

Peterson, who also sat on the voting committee, said his problem with the book is explicit sexual wording and illustrations, not that it talked about LGBTQ+ topics. He said the availability of the book to younger kids at the school was his primary concern.

“It’s the extent that maybe some of these are betrayed that I questioned a little bit,” Peterson said. “That was my biggest concern reading through this was an 11-year-old picking up this book and having access to that without parent approval.”

Eleven of the 13 community members who spoke about the book on Tuesday said they believed the book should remain in the library for varying reasons. About 40 residents attended last week’s meeting.

The vote taken by the committee was questioned by The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, which opposes the attempt to ban the book.

The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection executive director Alesha Schandelmeier said Monday, “It's really dangerous for us to be banning books that are directed towards marginalized communities.”

Schandelmeier said complaints about the book's appropriateness amount to censorship by the school district, when content decisions for children should be left to parents.

“I mean, everybody just deserves to see themselves in media, whether it's books, movies, TV shows, you know, we want to make sure that kids are represented — representation is huge,” she said. "So we want to make sure that we're not leaving anyone out in the vulnerable communities here."

The book is currently available at the Galesville Municipal Library with no age restrictions and is also in the high school library.

River Valley Media Group reached out to the school district but did not immediately receive a response.