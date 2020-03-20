G-E-T's Aaron Engel finalist for La Crosse School District superintendent

The La Crosse School District has narrowed its search for its superintendent to a single finalist: Aaron Engel, the superintendent of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau schools.

The decision about hiring someone will be made Monday night at the La Crosse School Board meeting, according to its spokesperson, Nick Marcou.

Marcou and the School Board declined to confirm whether that candidate would be Engel, but Engel did confirm that he was the finalist Friday in a Trempealeau County Times story.

Engel's resignation at G-E-T is on the school board agenda for a special meeting scheduled for next week, according to an agenda that was released Friday.