Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau picks new superintendent

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District school board approved the hire of a new superintendent Monday night.
Michelle Butler will begin at G-E-T July 1 to fill the vacancy left when current superintendent Aaron Engel moves to the La Crosse superintendent role.
Butler has been the Cochrane-Fountain City superintendent for the past year. Prior to that she was a principal at Arcadia for 10 years. She began her career in education as a business teacher in Waunakee and Portage.
She earned her superintendent license through Viterbo University.
