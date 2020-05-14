Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau picks new superintendent

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Michelle Butler will begin at G-E-T July 1 to fill the vacancy left when current superintendent Aaron Engel moves to the La Crosse superintendent role.

Butler has been the Cochrane-Fountain City superintendent for the past year. Prior to that she was a principal at Arcadia for 10 years. She began her career in education as a business teacher in Waunakee and Portage.