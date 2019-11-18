{{featured_button_text}}
Youth Garden

Fourth-grade students at State Road Elementary School visit with Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse), center right, and GROW executive director Jamie O’ Neill, center left, Monday inside the school’s hoop house garden. GROW is part of the Wisconsin School Garden Network.

Fourth graders at State Road Elementary on Monday showed off a project they’ve been working on since preschool: their garden.

The students led visiting Rep. Jill Billings on a tour of State Road’s hoop house, garden and pollinator patch — projects made possible by the organization GROW La Crosse.

For Monday’s lesson, Billings and the students learned not just about the biology of certain plants, but about their significance to other cultures. The lessons were funded in part by a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.

“It connects students to other cultures and helps them see how different cultures used these plants,” said Bonnie Martin, GROW’s outreach coordinator. Whether it’s learning Ho-Chunk names for vegetables or rolling up their sleeves and doing some planting, students can’t get enough of the garden, she said.

“The kids get really excited, and it’s fun to hear them say things like they never want to miss a lesson,” Martin said. “Research shows that these hands-on experiences help students learn.”

First, the class showed Billings the hoop house, explaining how the structure extends the growing season by keeping out the cold.

Plants that are vulnerable to bugs, they said, also have an easier time indoors.

“It keeps the fruits, vegetables and thingamajigs from dying,” one boy stated.

Youth Garden

Connlin Seegmiller, 9, samples a piece of kale from the garden at State Road Elementary School when students, teachers, and representatives from GROW provided a tour Monday for Rep. Jill Billings.

Later, in the outdoor garden, the group looked down at the hard, cold soil, which had weeks before yielded pumpkins, turnips and a whole lot more.

A couple boys, Gabe Sutton and Brandon Cox, found the rotten remains of a pumpkin and began poking it with a stick.

“There’s probably bugs in there,” Brandon said.

“Yeah,” Gabe said. “And funguses.”

They tipped the pumpkin on its side, and out spilled a few seeds and a mush of orange guts.

“You can’t make a jack-o’-lantern out of it,” Gabe said. “It’s more like a zombie.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the garden, Billings and the rest of the class were up to something a little less morbid: sampling freshly picked kale.

While students do a majority of their work in the classroom, Billings said, it’s possible that they grow the most when they have a trowel in their hands and fresh air in their lungs.

“It helps with nutrition, but it also connects them to the food that they’re eating,” she said. “Sometimes, I think it would be helpful to have a video at the grocery store, showing what’s happening on our farms. It’s important for kids and for adults to know where their food comes from … and understand the hard work that farmers do.”

Proponents of school gardening say it allows students to experience all of the fun parts of farming and few of the bad parts — no tariffs, no overseas competition, no trouble putting food on the table.

At the same time, it allows them to make a difference.

The native shrubs they plant help support the collapsing butterfly and pollinator populations.

And the fruits and vegetables they grow end up in the school lunch line — tasty and tangible evidence of their hard work, and an extra push to eat healthy.

This kind of outdoor education has been an emphasis at State Road since 2012, when students built the garden with the help of GROW. Over the years, the students have come to see the garden as a favorite classroom, something that has grown along with them.

“I like three things at school,” Gabe said. “Lunch, recess and the garden.”

Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

