Fourth graders at State Road Elementary on Monday showed off a project they’ve been working on since preschool: their garden.
The students led visiting Rep. Jill Billings on a tour of State Road’s hoop house, garden and pollinator patch — projects made possible by the organization GROW La Crosse.
For Monday’s lesson, Billings and the students learned not just about the biology of certain plants, but about their significance to other cultures. The lessons were funded in part by a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.
“It connects students to other cultures and helps them see how different cultures used these plants,” said Bonnie Martin, GROW’s outreach coordinator. Whether it’s learning Ho-Chunk names for vegetables or rolling up their sleeves and doing some planting, students can’t get enough of the garden, she said.
“The kids get really excited, and it’s fun to hear them say things like they never want to miss a lesson,” Martin said. “Research shows that these hands-on experiences help students learn.”
First, the class showed Billings the hoop house, explaining how the structure extends the growing season by keeping out the cold.
Plants that are vulnerable to bugs, they said, also have an easier time indoors.
“It keeps the fruits, vegetables and thingamajigs from dying,” one boy stated.
Later, in the outdoor garden, the group looked down at the hard, cold soil, which had weeks before yielded pumpkins, turnips and a whole lot more.
A couple boys, Gabe Sutton and Brandon Cox, found the rotten remains of a pumpkin and began poking it with a stick.
“There’s probably bugs in there,” Brandon said.
“Yeah,” Gabe said. “And funguses.”
You have free articles remaining.
They tipped the pumpkin on its side, and out spilled a few seeds and a mush of orange guts.
“You can’t make a jack-o’-lantern out of it,” Gabe said. “It’s more like a zombie.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the garden, Billings and the rest of the class were up to something a little less morbid: sampling freshly picked kale.
While students do a majority of their work in the classroom, Billings said, it’s possible that they grow the most when they have a trowel in their hands and fresh air in their lungs.
“It helps with nutrition, but it also connects them to the food that they’re eating,” she said. “Sometimes, I think it would be helpful to have a video at the grocery store, showing what’s happening on our farms. It’s important for kids and for adults to know where their food comes from … and understand the hard work that farmers do.”
Proponents of school gardening say it allows students to experience all of the fun parts of farming and few of the bad parts — no tariffs, no overseas competition, no trouble putting food on the table.
At the same time, it allows them to make a difference.
The native shrubs they plant help support the collapsing butterfly and pollinator populations.
And the fruits and vegetables they grow end up in the school lunch line — tasty and tangible evidence of their hard work, and an extra push to eat healthy.
This kind of outdoor education has been an emphasis at State Road since 2012, when students built the garden with the help of GROW. Over the years, the students have come to see the garden as a favorite classroom, something that has grown along with them.
“I like three things at school,” Gabe said. “Lunch, recess and the garden.”
1969: La Crosse Longfellow Junior High
1970: La Crosse Central High School
1971: Jefferson Elementary School
1972: La Crosse Logan Junior High School
1973: La Crosse Central High School
1974: National merit scholars
1975: La Crosse Central High School
1976: La Crosse Logan High School
1977: Smith Valley School
1978: Onalaska Northern Hill Elementary School
1979: Summit Elementary School
1980: Fauver Hills Elementary School
1981: Caledonia High School
1982: La Crosse elementary schools
1983: Emerson Elementary School
1984: Holmen High School
1985: Sparta Elementary School
1986: Onalaska School District
1987: Onalaska Luther High School
1988: Holmen Evergreen Elementary School
1989: Logan High School
1990: Onalaska High School
1991: Holmen High School
1992: La Crosse School District
1993: La Crosse School District
1994: La Crosse School District
1995: La Crosse School District
1996: La Crosse Central High School
1997: La Crosse high schools
1998: La Crosse Aquinas High School
1999: La Crosse Central High School
2000: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2001: La Crosse Logan Middle School
2002: La Crosse Franklin Elementary School
2003: Holmen High School
2004: La Crosse high school students
2005: Onalaska High School
2006: La Crosse Central High School
2007: Holmen High School
2008: La Crosse Central High School
2009: Holmen Sand Lake Elementary School
2010: Sparta High School
2011: Onalaska Eagle Bluff Elementary School
2012: La Crosse Logan High School
2013: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2014: Roosevelt Elementary School
2015: La Crosse Central High School
2016: West Salem High School
2017: Northside Elementary School
2018: La Crosse Central High School
2019: La Crosse Central High School
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.