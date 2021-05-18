Glena Temple resigns as president of Viterbo University

Glena Temple is resigning as president of Viterbo University next month, after accepting a new role at another private school near Chicago, the university announced Tuesday.
Temple, who has been president of Viterbo since 2017, will officially leave Viterbo June 25. She has accepted a leadership position with Dominican University in River Forest, Ill.
Rick Trietley, current executive vice president for Student Success at Viterbo, will serve as interim president through the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
"It has been an incredible honor to be a part of the Viterbo community," Temple said in a statement. "One of our greatest privileges of my career has been working alongside our outstanding faculty, staff, students and community. Viterbo's service-driven values rooted in faith have always set the university apart — and nothing made that clearer than when we came together to support each other and our community during the pandemic.
"I leave Viterbo with countless fond memories and deep love for the university and the surrounding community," she said.
Temple was the first lay woman, or nonordained member of the church, and ninth president to lead Viterbo University in its 131 years.
She first came to Viterbo in 2001 as a biology teacher and served in a number of leadership roles, including president of Academic Affairs.
The university highlighted Temple's work in strengthening external grant funding and overseeing learning transitions throughout the pandemic.
Temple was also actively involved in the Council of Undergraduate Research, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, the partnership between Viterbo and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, served as chair of the joint Board of the Amie L. Mathy Center for Recreation and Education, and on the boards of the Weber Center for Performing Arts, Gundersen Health System and the Franciscan Spirituality Center.
"We are deeply grateful for Glena's contributions and leadership at Viterbo over the past 20 years," said Dan Gelatt in a statement, the chair of the Viterbo Board of Trustees.
"Glena has advanced the academics and student success at our university in so many ways. We wish her all the best as she moves forward in her career," Gelatt said.
Her temporary replacement, Trietly, is a retired U.S. Army Officer and former vice president for Student Affairs at St. Bonaventure University in New York.
Trietly joined Viterbo in 2017, where officials said he has supported and led a "wide range of initiatives," including the university's COVID-19 response, launching five new academic programs, a new International and Intercultural Department and more.
"I am honored to step into the role of interim president at Viterbo," Trietly said in a statement. "I appreciate the strong legacy of leadership that Glena leaves behind, not only as president but also as a professor and colleague. At the heart of our university is lifelong learning, collaboration and the Franciscan spirit of service, and I look forward to supporting our wonderful campus and community in this role."
The Viterbo Board of Trustees will meet in the fall to review next steps for naming a permanent president.