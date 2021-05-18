Glena Temple resigns as president of Viterbo University

Glena Temple is resigning as president of Viterbo University next month, after accepting a new role at another private school near Chicago, the university announced Tuesday.

Temple, who has been president of Viterbo since 2017, will officially leave Viterbo June 25. She has accepted a leadership position with Dominican University in River Forest, Ill.

Rick Trietley, current executive vice president for Student Success at Viterbo, will serve as interim president through the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

"It has been an incredible honor to be a part of the Viterbo community," Temple said in a statement. "One of our greatest privileges of my career has been working alongside our outstanding faculty, staff, students and community. Viterbo's service-driven values rooted in faith have always set the university apart — and nothing made that clearer than when we came together to support each other and our community during the pandemic.

"I leave Viterbo with countless fond memories and deep love for the university and the surrounding community," she said.

Temple was the first lay woman, or nonordained member of the church, and ninth president to lead Viterbo University in its 131 years.