Based on the believe that education can serve as a vehicle for economic uplift, Western Technical College's Learner Support and Transition Division is changing the game with its General Education Diploma and High School Equivalency Diploma programs.

Recognizing the barriers many students face, the division offers online and in-person academic support at various locations, even extending to county jails. The program provides financial assistance to cover test or credentialing fees, ensuring economic constraints don't hinder students. With the added benefit of allowing students to earn initial college credits for their past work experience, the program ensures participants not only achieve a high school diploma but also gain a pathway to further education and career opportunities.

Western's GED/HSED support is available in La Crosse (including La Crosse County Jail), Sparta, Independence, Arcadia, Viroqua, Mauston, Black River Falls, Tomah, Monroe County Jail, Whitehall County Jail and Black River Falls. The program is spearheaded by Mandy Church-Hoffman, dean of Learner Support and Transition.

How do the HSED and GED programs differ?

All students go through a brief orientation before starting classes to earn either a GED or an HSED. The orientation covers details about graduation options as well as career guidance and academic assessment. Once students finish the orientation, they meet with a pre-college counselor to create a schedule and map out a personalized academic plan that fits their individual needs.

The GED test is nationally recognized as a substitute for a traditional high school diploma. There are four tests students need to pass to earn a GED (science, math, social studies, and language arts). In Wisconsin, students also need to pass a civics exam. Students finishing these tests at Western can also earn college credit if they score high enough on the test, similar to an AP exam.

The HSED is unique to Wisconsin residents. Under this high school diploma route, students have five options (5.05, 5.06, 5.07, 5.08, 5.09). Option 5.05 requires students to pass all GED exams and complete additional courses or tests in employability, health, and civics. Option 5.06 is for students with at least 22 high school credits that meet specified subject requirements. Option 5.07 allows those who've completed a year of college in areas where they missed high school credits to obtain an HSED. Option 5.08 is tailored for individuals with a foreign high school diploma, requiring added civics tests and transcript translation. Lastly, 5.09 provides a competency-based program in line with national standards, allowing students to utilize GED scores and high school transcripts to fill in for certain competencies.

Which public figure would be a great spokesperson for the GED/HSED?

Historically, there have been many people who have gone on to great success after finishing a GED. Just to list a few:

Peter Jennings, ABC News Anchor

Augusten Burroughs, famous author of Running with Scissors

Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States

Ruth Ann Minner, Governor of Delaware

Wally Amos, founder of Famous Amos

Jim Florio, New Jersey Governor, 1990-1994

Mary Lou Retton, medal-winning Olympic gymnast

Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's Restaurant

Can you share a success story of a student who achieved remarkable success after obtaining their GED/HSED?

There are so many success stories from the GED HSED program, but if you ask me for one story, this is the one that comes to mind. A young man came to our program and, due to life circumstances, had never really been able to attend school. We were told he and his brother were functionally illiterate and would likely not be able to complete the HSED. It became clear very quickly that this student was bright and talented, but life had robbed them of opportunity.

We talk regularly about the loss of potential in the world because of the effects of poverty, and this young man was a victim of the crisis of poverty. At Western, he leaned into his talent and was celebrated for his strengths, not burdened by his deficits. He went on to earn an HSED, which then led to an associate degree at Western in graphic design. He used that degree to build his own business and give back to the community through his artistic and creative talents.

The stability that began with an HSED allowed his dreams to expand, and he went on for bachelor's and master's degrees. And eventually, this former "illiterate" young man was working as a college professor. He now runs his own business that engages people around racial equity and social justice through art.