2019 graduates Blair-Taylor High School

Graduation ceremonies for Blair-Taylor High School will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the high school gymnasium.
Candidates for graduation: Pamela Antos, Joshua Baker, Isabel Berg, Collin Burleson, Hannia Cecenas, Isabel Clark, Xavier Cornejo, Cierra Curran, Avery Daffinson, Madyson Dingeldein, Marissa Eckel, Mercedes Fletcher, Kylah Frederixon, Dakota Garrett, Adam Gill, Antonio Gonzalez, Preston Guttenberg, Spencer Hammes, Sophia Hammond, Sean Jenson, Logan Jorgenson, Devin Kamrowski, Zoe Kraemer, Dana Kuka, Adam Lien, Breanna McConnell, Hannah Middling, Joshua Olson, Abigail Omernick, Rivas Orozco, Vaida Paulson, Felicity Pooler, Jennifer Proft, Elaine Rogstad, Mitchell Stegerwald, Destiny Stumlin-Arreguin, Layla Syverson, Cody Waldera, Danyelle Waldera, Sarah Waldera, Isaac Wilks, Chadd Williamson and foreign exchange student, Sophie Graefin zu Lynar.
