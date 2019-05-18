Graduation ceremonies for Caledonia High School will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the high school gymnasium.
Candidates for graduation: Isabel Allen, Abby Ashbacher, Aidan Augedahl, Eric Augedahl, Riley Augedahl, Jenna Banse, Arick Bauer, Lance Bauer, Jonathan Beardmore, Kaitlyn Bechtel, Heidi Bolduan, Mick Bullerman, Kyle Cavanaugh, Kaitlin Conniff, Evan Denstad, Dylan Felten, Cole Folsom, Seth Forrester, Jackson Fort, Kyle Frank, Riley Gavin, Brandon Greening, Morgan Hankins, Gabrielle Hoscheit, Alissa Johnson, Amaya Johnson, Tyler Klinski, Madisyn Kohlmeier, Emily Loging, Colby Mann, Anna Mauss, Nicholas McCabe, Tate Meiners, Cameron Melde, Kiley Meyer, Rebecca Meyer, Maria Miller, Alyvia Ness, Brayden Olinger, Kourtney Olson, Tessa Pieper, Ethan Ranzenberger, Samuel Roble, Jack Roesler, Brady Rosendahl, Justin Ross, Jenna Scanlan, Payton Schott, Ashley Schroeder, Abby Schwartzhoff, Vivian Seymour, Aaliyah Shannon, McKenzie Shefelbine, Alexander Smith, Casey Storlie, Alexander Studenski, Katie Tornstrom, Andrew Vickerman, Ryan Wagner, Eva Welscher and Tyler Wiebke.
